JD Vance Demolishes Trump's Height Claims During Memorial Day Outing

Donald Trump's claims about his height have been challenged — and it's all because of his vice president, JD Vance. On Memorial Day 2025, Trump and Vance gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to honor members of the armed forces who died in service. And though Trump's social media rampage earlier in the day threatened to distract from the somber nature of the occasion, a photo of him and Vance ended up overshadowing it all. As you can see above, Trump and Vance were photographed taking a moment to salute the fallen soldiers. However, it's impossible not to notice that Vance seems much taller than Trump, despite the president's supposed superior height.

Kayla Bartkowski/Getty

According to a reporter for the Intelligencer, who went to great lengths to glean this information from those closest to him, Vance is upward of 6 feet tall. "Well I'm 5'7" and he's definitely a lot taller than me, for whatever it's worth!" said economist Oren Cass. Meanwhile, Patrick Deneen said, "I'm 5'6 and he's at least six inches taller than me. So 5'7 seems way off to me. Who could possibly imagine that Google might be incorrect?!?" As for Vance's exact height? He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, according to Will Martin, who works for Vance as his communications director. The problem is the fact that while Trump has claimed to be 6 feet, 3 inches, it's clear from their Memorial Day photos that Vance is considerably taller than his boss — by a couple of inches, to say the least. Given Trump's obsession with his height, he probably won't be happy with these images circulating across the net.

