JD Vance Demolishes Trump's Height Claims During Memorial Day Outing
Donald Trump's claims about his height have been challenged — and it's all because of his vice president, JD Vance. On Memorial Day 2025, Trump and Vance gathered at Arlington National Cemetery to honor members of the armed forces who died in service. And though Trump's social media rampage earlier in the day threatened to distract from the somber nature of the occasion, a photo of him and Vance ended up overshadowing it all. As you can see above, Trump and Vance were photographed taking a moment to salute the fallen soldiers. However, it's impossible not to notice that Vance seems much taller than Trump, despite the president's supposed superior height.
According to a reporter for the Intelligencer, who went to great lengths to glean this information from those closest to him, Vance is upward of 6 feet tall. "Well I'm 5'7" and he's definitely a lot taller than me, for whatever it's worth!" said economist Oren Cass. Meanwhile, Patrick Deneen said, "I'm 5'6 and he's at least six inches taller than me. So 5'7 seems way off to me. Who could possibly imagine that Google might be incorrect?!?" As for Vance's exact height? He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, according to Will Martin, who works for Vance as his communications director. The problem is the fact that while Trump has claimed to be 6 feet, 3 inches, it's clear from their Memorial Day photos that Vance is considerably taller than his boss — by a couple of inches, to say the least. Given Trump's obsession with his height, he probably won't be happy with these images circulating across the net.
Donald Trump is weird about his height
Even if Donald Trump is a couple of inches shorter than JD Vance, he's obviously still a respectable height. However, it's been clear for years that the president has a thing for being the tallest person in the room, so visual proof that he may not be quite as tall as he claims has to sting at least a little. After all, Donald even recently took a dig at his youngest son, Barron Trump, who's undergone a stunning height transformation over the years. As of May 2025, Barron is 6 feet, 7 inches, which means he's usually the tallest person in the building. Fortunately, at the age of 19, Barron is probably done growing, so Donald doesn't have to worry about him adding more inches to his frame.
Interestingly, this isn't the first time Donald's height was called into question when standing next to another public figure. In December 2024, he attended the re-opening of Notre Dame with Prince William, who's also 6-foot-3, but the accompanying photos don't give any grace to Donald's claims about his height; William also appeared much taller than the president as they exchanged a few words at the historic event. Basically? It appears that Donald is either lying about his height, or someone gave him the wrong information. Either way, he's obviously much shorter than he tells people, but photos will reveal the truth every single time.