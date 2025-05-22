Trump's Sly Dig At Barron's Height Puts His Major Insecurity On Blast (It Won't Make You Taller, Donny)

It's a tale as old as time, as President Donald Trump's height remains a sore spot. When the president's medical reports were released, they revealed the same old song and dance: Donald insists he's 6' 3" even if it makes his son Barron Trump roll his eyes at the claim. Barron himself is a staggering height, towering over his parents and peers, although this has made him a target for his ego-driven father. Donald simply can't stop talking about Barron's height — a fairly clear indication that the president is rather insecure and fixated on the stature he can't have. Speaking at a celebration for the Florida Gators football team, Donald once again brought up Barron's height, but this time it was the butt of the joke.

Advertisement

.@POTUS on his son Barron: "You know I have a son that's 6'9...He always says, 'Dad I'm not that tall compared to some of these guys', and now I understand what he's talking about." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rFLHkX99PF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 21, 2025

Seen in a video posted to X, Donald performed a mini-roast of his giant son. Opening the bit by calling the college football team "good looking guys," the president continued by affirming "they're definitely tall." With precise comedic timing, Donald then turned to the crowd to say, "You know, I have a son who's six foot nine," clearly indicating Barron. Donald then claimed that Barron often insists he's not as tall as some of the athletes in the room, to which he then said, "And now, I understand what he's talking about," while gesturing at the players standing behind him.

Advertisement

While the crowd appeared pleased with Donald's tight 30 seconds of stand up, it did confirm the president is still jealous of Barron's towering height.