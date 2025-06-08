The Rare Times Reba McEntire Exposed Her Natural Hair To Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Reba McEntire is one celeb who looks nearly unrecognizable with her natural hair. She's rocked her red tresses since the start of her music career in 1974, and despite the stigma often associated with having ginger hair, Reba wears hers like a badge of honor. "I've always been very, very proud of it," she told Dallas Voice in 2015. "My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair."

But the so-called "Queen of Country" has been known to trade her natural hair for wigs on occasion. In fact, there have been times when Reba has been caught wearing wigs on stage and at award shows, such as the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards (as seen in the photo above). However, she's no stranger to showing off her rarely-seen natural hair, either, posting a throwback snap of herself in honor of World Redhead Day in May 2024.

The Grammy winner took to Instagram in May 2025 to post the photo, showing her much-younger self with her gorgeous curls on display. "A little birdie told me it's #WorldRedHeadDay!" she captioned the photo. "The only person who can rock the red hair," one fan gushed, while another exclaimed, "Love the big hair on u!! I miss the big hair days." Of course, that was hardly the first or only time Reba had exposed her natural hair to millions.

