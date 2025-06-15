Shady Rumors About Kelly Clarkson We Can No Longer Ignore

Kelly Clarkson has risen from tragic circumstances to reach the very top of the entertainment industry. With a wildly successful music career topped with a wildly popular talk show and stint as a coach on "The Voice," Clarkson has been a mainstay in our lives since she became the original "American Idol" in 2002. But some rumors suggest her journey to stardom didn't come without some shady behavior here and there.

Advertisement

From showing her disdain for a fellow country star and "American Idol" winner, to her lack of honesty regarding her weight loss journey and the drama surrounding the working conditions on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," she has faced accusations of dubious behavior. And Clarkson's shadiness has become more visible following her divorce. Perhaps Clarkson is trying to match Brandon Blackstock's shady side. Who knows, but she has definitely risen to the occasion a few times since their split.

In 2024, Clarkson shared the shady way she really feels about co-parenting with her ex. While discussing the challenges of raising kids after the end of a marriage on the "Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce" podcast, she used sarcasm to highlight her state of mind. "There's a lot that I keep in. Because co-parenting is fun," she said, adding that her children expect her to be present 100% of the time while accepting that Blackstock has to work, so it's okay for him to miss things. Clarkson has a lot to be proud of, but that doesn't mean she can't throw some shade.

Advertisement