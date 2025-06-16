Julie Chrisley Reappears After Prison Release With Fresh Bleach Job That Screams Trump

Serving less than three years on a seven-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion, Julie Chrisley left the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, a free woman. Julie, along with husband Todd Chrisley, were recently pardoned by President Donald Trump. The POTUS was filmed speaking to the Chrisleys' daughter, Savannah Chrisley, on the phone, letting her know her parents were going to be freed soon. And true to his word, they were.

Now, Savannah is clearly making up for lost time spent with her parents, spending the past weekend with her mom at the Young Women's Leadership Summit, an event for conservative women. Chase Chrisley shared a photo of the duo to his Instagram on June 15, captioning it, "So proud of these two. God is guiding us all the way!!" Julie clearly had a fresh bleach job done for the event — they obviously don't do dye jobs in prison — and she looked like she could easily pass as a member of the Trump family.

A clip of mother and daughter taking the stage at the YWLS was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Savannah couldn't stop smiling and Julie kept wiping away tears. "And I promise you, whatever you're facing today, you're strong enough. You're brave enough, you're smart enough, you are enough. And you are woman enough to change the world," Savannah said.

