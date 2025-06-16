Julie Chrisley Reappears After Prison Release With Fresh Bleach Job That Screams Trump
Serving less than three years on a seven-year sentence for fraud and tax evasion, Julie Chrisley left the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, a free woman. Julie, along with husband Todd Chrisley, were recently pardoned by President Donald Trump. The POTUS was filmed speaking to the Chrisleys' daughter, Savannah Chrisley, on the phone, letting her know her parents were going to be freed soon. And true to his word, they were.
Now, Savannah is clearly making up for lost time spent with her parents, spending the past weekend with her mom at the Young Women's Leadership Summit, an event for conservative women. Chase Chrisley shared a photo of the duo to his Instagram on June 15, captioning it, "So proud of these two. God is guiding us all the way!!" Julie clearly had a fresh bleach job done for the event — they obviously don't do dye jobs in prison — and she looked like she could easily pass as a member of the Trump family.
A clip of mother and daughter taking the stage at the YWLS was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Savannah couldn't stop smiling and Julie kept wiping away tears. "And I promise you, whatever you're facing today, you're strong enough. You're brave enough, you're smart enough, you are enough. And you are woman enough to change the world," Savannah said.
Responses about the Chrisleys' release were split on X
Julie Chrisley's life in prison was not a thrilling time. She allegedly had to deal with extremely high temperatures and no air conditioning, and she took her incarceration harder than her husband, Todd Chrisley, did, according to Savannah Chrisley (via "Unlocked" podcast). Many people believe the Chrisleys should still be in prison for their crimes, with responses getting heated in the comments section of that YWLS clip on X. "Chrisleys stole millions!!! They are criminals," tweeted one person. "You're openly celebrating people who stole millions of dollars from other people?" asked another. One X user felt like they would be stuck in jail had they committed a crime, but the Chrisleys were able to get out. Some thought it was fitting that Trump, who'd been found guilty of felony crimes, was the person to let fellow criminals out of prison.
However, others were elated that they were pardoned. "Julie looks incredible! So happy they are home with you all!" wrote one person on Chase Chrisley's Instagram post. "Julie looks amazing as usual. Looking into her eyes, you can tell she still has to do some healing. It's great that she's home, where she belongs," gushed another.
Either way, Julie and Todd's prison sentences took an emotional toll on Savannah, so at least their daughter can finally be at peace now.