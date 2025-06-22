Donald And Ivanka Trump's Shady Habit Is A Red Flag For Their Marriages
The red flags in the Trump family's dynamics have long been on the public's radar. Donald Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump has drawn particular attention over the years, given the number of eyebrow-raising things Donald has said about his daughter. But there's no denying that the father-daughter duo has a lot in common. That seemingly extends to shady habits they apply in their marriages. Eagle-eyed observers have noted that both Donald and Ivanka often make public appearances without their wedding rings.
The president is more consistent in this habit. While speculations that Donald and Melania Trump haven't split yet because of ulterior reasons could explain why he goes without his band, his preference actually goes way back. Throughout Donald's marriage to Ivana Trump, he also often didn't wear a wedding ring. The same was true during his marriage to Marla Maples. His reps declined to comment when The New York Times inquired about his habit in 2016.
Ivanka, on the other hand, wears her wedding ring intermittently, a practice that social media users believe may indicate bad news for her marriage to Jared Kushner. "Should i be concerned that ivanka isn't wearing her wedding ring?" one netizen wondered on X in 2020. As of this writing, there is no indication that Ivanka and Kushner are headed to the divorce court, though rumors abound. With the number of red flags in Ivanka's marriage and the mysteries behind Donald and Melania's relationship, their penchant for ditching their wedding rings seems to be just the icing on the cake.
Ivanka Trump wears her wedding ring on an unusual finger
Ivanka Trump doesn't always wear her wedding ring, but when she does, she prefers to place it on an unusual finger. "I wear it on my right hand," she revealed in a January post on X. She didn't explain why, but social media users have speculated that it may be for religious practices. "I've read that during Jewish weddings the ring is placed on the right index finger, so that may explain it," one X user conjectured in 2020. While Ivanka converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to Jared Kushner, she never offered this as her reason.
As seen above, Ivanka often wears her band on her right hand and her engagement ring on her left. Regardless of placement, she showed that her wedding ring didn't matter much to her from the outset. Just days after her October 2009 wedding, she appeared on "The View" with a bare ring finger, which didn't go unnoticed. "I've been married around eight days, so it's sitting on my bedside table. I forget about the hardware," she told the hosts (via People). That surely doesn't sound like the typical behavior of a newlywed.
But Ivanka and Kushner are still going strong all these years later. The same is true for Donald and Melania Trump, despite all the talk that their marriage is just for show. In fact, Ivanka and Melania have their ring-placement preferences in common. The first lady also wears her wedding band on her right hand and her engagement ring on her left. Whatever this means for her marriage is unclear, but she and Donald have bigger marital issues to sort through.