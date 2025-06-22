Donald And Ivanka Trump's Shady Habit Is A Red Flag For Their Marriages

The red flags in the Trump family's dynamics have long been on the public's radar. Donald Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump has drawn particular attention over the years, given the number of eyebrow-raising things Donald has said about his daughter. But there's no denying that the father-daughter duo has a lot in common. That seemingly extends to shady habits they apply in their marriages. Eagle-eyed observers have noted that both Donald and Ivanka often make public appearances without their wedding rings.

The president is more consistent in this habit. While speculations that Donald and Melania Trump haven't split yet because of ulterior reasons could explain why he goes without his band, his preference actually goes way back. Throughout Donald's marriage to Ivana Trump, he also often didn't wear a wedding ring. The same was true during his marriage to Marla Maples. His reps declined to comment when The New York Times inquired about his habit in 2016.

Ivanka, on the other hand, wears her wedding ring intermittently, a practice that social media users believe may indicate bad news for her marriage to Jared Kushner. "Should i be concerned that ivanka isn't wearing her wedding ring?" one netizen wondered on X in 2020. As of this writing, there is no indication that Ivanka and Kushner are headed to the divorce court, though rumors abound. With the number of red flags in Ivanka's marriage and the mysteries behind Donald and Melania's relationship, their penchant for ditching their wedding rings seems to be just the icing on the cake.

