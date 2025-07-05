Elon Musk's 'Dad Bod' Transformation Is Head-Turning

Elon Musk is in constant flux — personally, spiritually, politically, and even physically, although the latter usually occurs at a significantly slower pace than the others. However, that doesn't make it any less marked — case in point: Musk's head-turning "dad bod" transformation.

Given that Musk has 14 kids (and counting), if anybody's earned a "dad bod," it's him. And, for the longest time, Musk didn't seem to care; he happily flaunted his curves, wearing tight Ts and flashing the flesh while stripping down to swim trunks on a Greek getaway — but more on that atrocity later.

However, everything changed after Musk struck up his ill-fated friendship with Donald Trump and underwent a mega MAGA metamorphosis. Whether that was a coincidence or a case of succumbing to Trump's obsession with weight, no one will likely ever know. Still, plenty of people noticed. Suddenly, strange images and videos of Musk looking suspiciously toned and muscular started cropping up on X, formerly Twitter. "Le Elon Musk posting AI pictures of himself because he has the physique of a Cybertruck has arrived," a Redditor commented in November 2024. But, then in the blink of an eye, Musk dumped the plump and showed off a ripped six pack while bouncing around on stage like a crazed Mexican jumping bean. So, tuck into the Buffalo boneless and guzzle down the super size because from his "Star Wars" snack pack to his tubby Tesla tummy to his astounding abs, we're checking out Musk's head turning dad bod transformation.

