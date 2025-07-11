These Celebs And Politicians Can't Stand Tim Walz

Tim Walz might come off as an all-around decent guy, but that really depends on who you're talking to. Sure, the former vice-presidential candidate has kept a relatively clean record (especially by political standards), but that hasn't stopped a few high-profile names from coming for his neck.

Kamala Harris, obviously, isn't one of them. "He's the kind of person who makes everybody feel like they belong, and then inspires them to dream big," she said of her former running mate during a rally event. Barack Obama also sang his praises, telling the crowd at the 2024 DNC, "Let me tell you something. I love this guy. Tim is the kind of person who should be in politics. Born in a small town, served his country, taught kids, coached football, took care of his neighbors. He knows who he is and he knows what's important." Even celebrities have taken to Walz, with Cynthia Nixon throwing her full support behind him, tweeting, "I'm Walzing on air."

Of course, not everyone is swooning. Despite being scandal-free and mostly uncontroversial, Walz has managed to draw the ire of some rather loud critics, from right-wing media personalities to certain tech billionaires. Here are just some of the biggest names who've made it clear that they're not on team Tim.

