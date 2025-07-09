Jill Biden's Reported White House 'Power Grab' Under The Microscope After Joe's Doctor Dustup
Something has been brewing behind the scenes for Jill Biden ever since she and husband Joe Biden left the White House. Now, with the current conservative House Oversight Committee investigating the potential cognitive decline of Joe while he was in office, the shady side of Jill just might be coming to the surface. According to Axios, when Joe's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, was called to testify, he pleaded the Fifth to remain silent. While this was painted as a move to preserve confidentiality between doctor and patient, this isn't the first close confidante of Jill and Joe's to attempt to avoid testifying. An aide to Jill, Anthony Bernal, has since been subpoenaed to testify on July 16, 2025, after withdrawing from his volunteered initial interview.
This does bring up a theme discussed in the book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America." Written by a handful of reporters from various media outlets, the book tugs at the notion that behind the scenes, Jill was throwing her weight around to keep Joe in power. The authors indicate that Jill took on the "role of the protective spouse," which included, "questioning staffers when she felt they erred." (via the New York Post)
Of course, there are many weird things about the marriage between Jill and Joe, but the former first lady's desire for her husband to remain in power just might be what tarnishes their legacy.
Jill Biden's icy reputation made waves during Joe Biden's presidency
When President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, the reaction was chaotic. However, buried beneath the rupture was a trend that hasn't since quit — Jill Biden has been making a list of political enemies. While it's natural to want to protect your spouse from embarrassment, Jill's insistence that Joe was not only capable but "the only person for the job," seemed to create more backlash than intended (via Newsweek). It seems that Jill created a reputation for herself that included wanting to remain in the White House by the proxy of her husband, and this might cost her more than just some friendships.
After it was revealed that Nancy Pelosi's daughter had a rather nasty nickname for Jill, it was hard to keep a lid on the comparison of Jill to the devious character of Lady Macbeth. While "Macbeth" metaphors could be made, it does seem that Jill's actions might have landed those close to her and her husband in potential hot water. With Dr. Kevin O'Connor and aide Anthony Bernal having to take the stand, it seems that some within the current administration of President Donald Trump are on the hunt for something juicy. Though, considering Jill's recent catty behavior on "The View," it doesn't appear as if she's too bothered by anything these days.