Jill Biden's Reported White House 'Power Grab' Under The Microscope After Joe's Doctor Dustup

Something has been brewing behind the scenes for Jill Biden ever since she and husband Joe Biden left the White House. Now, with the current conservative House Oversight Committee investigating the potential cognitive decline of Joe while he was in office, the shady side of Jill just might be coming to the surface. According to Axios, when Joe's personal physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, was called to testify, he pleaded the Fifth to remain silent. While this was painted as a move to preserve confidentiality between doctor and patient, this isn't the first close confidante of Jill and Joe's to attempt to avoid testifying. An aide to Jill, Anthony Bernal, has since been subpoenaed to testify on July 16, 2025, after withdrawing from his volunteered initial interview.

This does bring up a theme discussed in the book "2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America." Written by a handful of reporters from various media outlets, the book tugs at the notion that behind the scenes, Jill was throwing her weight around to keep Joe in power. The authors indicate that Jill took on the "role of the protective spouse," which included, "questioning staffers when she felt they erred." (via the New York Post)

Of course, there are many weird things about the marriage between Jill and Joe, but the former first lady's desire for her husband to remain in power just might be what tarnishes their legacy.