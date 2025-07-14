Juicy Details About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Secretive Love Life Are Leaking Out

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is growing up so fast. It's probably hard for many to believe that she's now old enough for there to be buzz about her love life, something she has been very secretive about. But as one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children, Shiloh's romantic life has become a hot-button topic for celebrity enthusiasts hoping to dig into the love lives of some of Hollywood's most famous offspring. However, unlike the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who pride themselves on updating the public on every single partner they've ever decided to entertain, Brangelina's children enjoy far more privacy. Also? As of write time, Shiloh, who turned 19 in May 2025, has done little to feed into growing public interest surrounding her romantic adventures.

In fact, Shiloh reportedly isn't too fond of living life in the public eye at all (even if her parentage pretty much guarantees her a life in a fish bowl). "They're not interested. They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," Jolie shared about Shiloh during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (via Radar). She continued, "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen." When it comes to Shiloh, it seems that she'd rather keep all of her life private — including her love life. That said, Shiloh has been publicly linked to one rather popular possible love interest in recent years. Here's everything you need to know!

