Juicy Details About Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Secretive Love Life Are Leaking Out
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is growing up so fast. It's probably hard for many to believe that she's now old enough for there to be buzz about her love life, something she has been very secretive about. But as one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's six children, Shiloh's romantic life has become a hot-button topic for celebrity enthusiasts hoping to dig into the love lives of some of Hollywood's most famous offspring. However, unlike the Kardashian-Jenner clan, who pride themselves on updating the public on every single partner they've ever decided to entertain, Brangelina's children enjoy far more privacy. Also? As of write time, Shiloh, who turned 19 in May 2025, has done little to feed into growing public interest surrounding her romantic adventures.
In fact, Shiloh reportedly isn't too fond of living life in the public eye at all (even if her parentage pretty much guarantees her a life in a fish bowl). "They're not interested. They really don't like any of the celebrity part of it, especially Shiloh hates it," Jolie shared about Shiloh during the Santa Barbara International Film Festival (via Radar). She continued, "Some of them dance, some of them paint, some of them love theater, but none of them are dying to be on screen." When it comes to Shiloh, it seems that she'd rather keep all of her life private — including her love life. That said, Shiloh has been publicly linked to one rather popular possible love interest in recent years. Here's everything you need to know!
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt may or may not have dated a female friend
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has never gone public about her sexuality, but it's been theorized that she's been dating another dancer named Keoni Rose. Back in May 2025, Hola! published photos of the rumored girlfriends, who were supposedly looking quite cozy as they shopped 'til they dropped during an outing in California. To be specific, the potential couple was laying down a little cash at Isabel Marant, where a small handbag can cost as much as $1090. Of course, Shiloh probably doesn't have to worry about the price of anything when she shops, so it's very possible that she may have picked up the tab for her rumored girlfriend as well.
Unfortunately, it's been alleged that Shiloh's estranged father, Brad Pitt, isn't exactly supportive of their relationship. But it's not about the fact that Shiloh is possibly entertaining a same-sex romance. "He doesn't know who her friends are or what they do," shared a source with Radar in June 2025. "He's out of the loop but he hears and sees enough, and he fears she is being allowed too much freedom too soon and could be pulled into some unpleasant situations." They continued, "She is very young and vulnerable, hanging in a crowd that may not have her best interests at heart, and she might make choices that she'll later regret." Brad reportedly also believed that his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, was the reason that he hasn't been in a position to give Shiloh fatherly advice. "Brad's furious with Angelina for not allowing him to lend any parental support or connection to Shiloh."