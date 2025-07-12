We're Not Convinced Tom Brady & Sofía Vergara's Rumored Romance Will Go The Distance

Summer lovin' is having Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara a blast — if Page Six is to be believed, anyway. They've purportedly been cozying up in Ibiza, Spain, soaking up the sun, sipping sangria, and getting friendly down in the sand on the appropriately nicknamed "Island of Love." If true, there's no disputing they make one hella hot couple. That said, if true, we're not convinced they'll last once the summer days start driftin' away.

Advertisement

Judging by the actor's recent Instagram pics, she's having a ball in Europe. Vergara's flaunting her killer body in sexy swimwear and partying with pals. Buried in one carousel of snaps, however, is a photo of Vergara and Brady enjoying some dinner alone time on a superyacht, while a friend hugs them and kisses Vergara's head. "What a perfect weekend full of surprises! gracias! luv u," she captioned the shots.

Apparently the tête-à-tête wasn't down to some random seating decision; it was all part of a grand passion plan hatched by Brady. "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told Page Six, claiming they've been hooking up ever since. Brady hasn't been in a public romance since splitting from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, while Vergara has been loving life and living large since her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023. Still, despite them both being single and presumably ready to mingle, we're not convinced Brady and Vergara's rumored romance will make it past airport security.

Advertisement