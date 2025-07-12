We're Not Convinced Tom Brady & Sofía Vergara's Rumored Romance Will Go The Distance
Summer lovin' is having Tom Brady and Sofía Vergara a blast — if Page Six is to be believed, anyway. They've purportedly been cozying up in Ibiza, Spain, soaking up the sun, sipping sangria, and getting friendly down in the sand on the appropriately nicknamed "Island of Love." If true, there's no disputing they make one hella hot couple. That said, if true, we're not convinced they'll last once the summer days start driftin' away.
Judging by the actor's recent Instagram pics, she's having a ball in Europe. Vergara's flaunting her killer body in sexy swimwear and partying with pals. Buried in one carousel of snaps, however, is a photo of Vergara and Brady enjoying some dinner alone time on a superyacht, while a friend hugs them and kisses Vergara's head. "What a perfect weekend full of surprises! gracias! luv u," she captioned the shots.
Apparently the tête-à-tête wasn't down to some random seating decision; it was all part of a grand passion plan hatched by Brady. "He asked to switch seats to sit next to her at dinner," a source told Page Six, claiming they've been hooking up ever since. Brady hasn't been in a public romance since splitting from wife Gisele Bündchen in October 2022, while Vergara has been loving life and living large since her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023. Still, despite them both being single and presumably ready to mingle, we're not convinced Brady and Vergara's rumored romance will make it past airport security.
Brady has already suffered one celeb couple catastrophe
It's hard out here for an A-lister constantly in the spotlight, subject to endless rumors and being eaten up and spat out by the tabloids every week. So you can only imagine what it's like to be two A-listers in love, forced to battle double the trouble. There's a reason heartbreaking celebrity breakups come thick and fast in Hollywood, and endless love is more of an anomaly than normalcy.
Tom Brady knows only too well how tough it is to be with a high-profile partner. Despite his glittering career and chiseled good looks, Brady was accused of punching above his weight with Gisele Bündchen. YouTuber and podcast host Pearl Davis claimed in April 2025 that Brady fell way short of Bündchen's ex, Leonardo DiCaprio, and that he would have fared better with a non-celeb. "He should've went to Boston College or something and found him a nice little 19-year-old, because now Tom Brady is going to be the most exciting thing that that 19-year-old has ever seen," Davis said. Well, let's face it, Sofía Vergara is about as far from a no-name teen as you can get, so it'd be no surprise if this rumored relationship crashed and burned, too.
Vergara is happy with her adult son and totally over the whole kid thing
Despite their brutal breakup, Tom Brady is determined not to let his divorce from Gisele Bündchen affect his three children: John "Jack" Edward Thomas, Benjamin Rein, and Vivian Lake. He's committed to co-parenting, and now that Brady's finally retired for good, he has plenty of spare time to kick it with the kids. However, his daddy duty dedication likely wouldn't bode well for his rumored relationship with Sofía Vergara.
The actor started her family young — she was 19 when she welcomed her only child, son Manolo Gonzalez, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, and she's way over any child-rearing duties now. She is so over the idea, in fact, that it resulted in her splitting from former husband Joe Manganiello. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara told El País in January 2024. If Brady has any ideas about expanding his family — much like Bündchen, who welcomed a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente — he'll only find disappointment with Vergara. (And the likelihood of Vergara wanting to take on someone else's kids seems slim, too.)
Vergara is done with being the older woman
Sofía Vergara turned 53 years old on July 10, 2025. She celebrated her special day just like most other women in their 50s are prone to by posting pics of herself in a teeny tiny white bikini. Well, OK, not so much, but other 50-something women are not Vergara. "Bday in Sardinia!!" she captioned a photo of herself reclining on the carpet surrounded by flowers and a giant cake.
There's no disputing that Vergara is genetically blessed, and any man should thank his lucky stars to be with her, whatever their age difference. So, it's hardly surprising Tom Brady shot down a Daily Mail report claiming he thinks Vergara's "too old" to date. "Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction," his rep told People. In reality, it's Vergara who believes age is more than just a number. After her failed marriage to Joe Manganiello, who's four years younger, Vergara told "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen in January 2024 that she's sworn off dating anyone more than two years her junior. Given Brady is approximately five years younger than the "Modern Family" star, the future's not looking bright for his and Vergara's rumored romance.
Vergara's just not that into jocks — retired multi-millionaire or not
Sorry Tom Brady, but Sofía Vergara is apparently just not that into jocks. Far from it, it seems, as the actor is reportedly on the hunt for a bonafide and established power player who is older and richer than Brady. Adding to the indignity, Vergara purportedly believes the former NFL star is way too "junior varsity" to play on her team. That's what an anonymous source told the gossip blog DeuxMoi, anyway, so take it as you will.
Well, we can run with the jock part, especially when it comes to football, which Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, admitted to finding more boring than watching paint dry (although she performed a spectacular 180 after hooking up with the quarterback). But the "richer" part seems more than a bit of a stretch. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brady has a cool $300 million tucked away, which — let's face it — is not to be sniffed at. Meanwhile, Vergara's bank balance stands at an estimated $180 million. So, while there are plenty of other reasons to believe Brady and Vergara's rumored romance won't go the distance, we're not convinced that money and status will be its ruin.