How Far The Young Sheldon Cast Really Got In School

"Young Sheldon" premiered on CBS in 2017 as a spin-off of the multiple award-winning show "The Big Bang Theory." The show's premise — following the life of 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) — quickly became an audience magnet. When "Young Sheldon" first aired, a reported 17.2 million viewers were glued to their screens, and even when its seven-season run came to an end, 7.9 million diehard fans still stuck around for its final premiere.

At the heart of the "Young Sheldon" storyline was Cooper's excellence in school. Cooper was enrolled at Medford High School after skipping a couple of grades, and although his achievement was impressive, the same could not be said for his personality. The young genius spent a good chunk of his first day in high school getting on everyone's nerves; he called out his fellow students for violating the dress code, corrected his teachers at every chance, and embarrassed his brother, Georgie. Of course, Cooper was too qualified for high school, and he eventually joined college at 11 years old.

A much older Cooper was played by actor Jim Parsons on "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons was drawn to the role because of his character's quirks, and as an older version of Cooper, he was a theoretical physicist with several academic qualifications, including a master of science degree and a PhD. Taking Cooper's academic progress into account, we are curious to find out how far the cast of "Young Sheldon" got in school in real life.