Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's love story has spanned decades, with neither of the stars feeling the need to put a ring on it and exchange vows in a formal wedding ceremony. Happily unmarried since 1983, the pair are still going strong as they enjoy their golden years together. In fact, Hawn has spilled the spicy secret to their decades-long romance: hot fun in the bedroom! "People who have healthy sexual relationships usually last a lot longer," Hawn told E! News. "But it's not just because of the act — it's because of the warmth and the intimacy that it creates."

During the four-plus decades they've been together, Russell and Hawn have raised four children together. Actors Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are the children Hawn shares with ex-husband Bill Hudson. Kurt had one son, Boston Russell, with his ex-wife, Season Hubley (whom Kurt met when he played Elvis Presley in a TV movie and Hubley portrayed Elvis' wife and eventual ex-wife, Priscilla Presley). Then came Wyatt Russell, the power couple's only child together, who also joined the family business by becoming a successful actor.

As mentioned, three of those children (Boston Russell has preferred to keep a low profile over the years) have joined their parents' in the Hollywood limelight, embarking on successful acting careers of their own. Meanwhile, those three have also been pretty vocal about their experiences as Hollywood scions. To find out more, read on to examine how Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's kids really feel about them.