Tragic Details Of Michael Jordan's Son Marcus

While being the son of the most famous basketball player in the world undoubtedly came with many perks, it also came with a few downsides. During an interview about his childhood with Complex, Marcus Jordan revealed that he could never be sure whether those who entered his orbit had an ulterior motive.

"The negative, or the worst thing, would just be having to operate under the assumption that people are always wanting something from you," Marcus said, referring to the fact that his dad is the one and only Michael Jordan. "Whether it was a Jordan shoe, or a connection of some sort. You have to operate under the assumption that people are coming around with their hands out. That's probably the only downfall."

And in a chat with UCF Today, Marcus revealed that because of his famous name, he also had to deal with much more scrutiny than most of his peers. And he recalls it being this way from the age of eight. "I'm used to being criticized everywhere I go on the basketball court, and off the basketball court. So I just take it in stride."