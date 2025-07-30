What Adam Lambert & Other American Idol Stars Look Like Without Makeup

Debuting on television screens in June 2002, "American Idol" quickly became one of the most-watched shows in the United States. Viewers not only enjoyed watching a program where the competition was fierce, but one where they could witness the dreams of young singers come to life. "It was very inspiring for people to come together and root for the underdog, or root for a regular person," season eight alum Adam Lambert shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I think as a show it will always be remembered as this sort of amazing television and music event."

For many "American Idol" contestants, however, the show served as a launching pad for their careers, as both winners and runners-up were offered record deals shortly after their seasons ended. Such stars quickly rose to fame with the release of their own music, talk show appearances, and national tours. For those reasons, we can't thank the competition show enough for bringing us some of our favorite artists.

But just what do singers like Carrie Underwood and Tori Kelly look like when the cameras aren't rolling? Or when they're relaxing at home instead of belting out chords on stage? While we can't deny the fabulousness of a fully made-up face, we just know our "American Idol" favorites are just as naturally beautiful as they are talented. Spoiler alert, they are!