What Adam Lambert & Other American Idol Stars Look Like Without Makeup
Debuting on television screens in June 2002, "American Idol" quickly became one of the most-watched shows in the United States. Viewers not only enjoyed watching a program where the competition was fierce, but one where they could witness the dreams of young singers come to life. "It was very inspiring for people to come together and root for the underdog, or root for a regular person," season eight alum Adam Lambert shared with Entertainment Weekly. "I think as a show it will always be remembered as this sort of amazing television and music event."
For many "American Idol" contestants, however, the show served as a launching pad for their careers, as both winners and runners-up were offered record deals shortly after their seasons ended. Such stars quickly rose to fame with the release of their own music, talk show appearances, and national tours. For those reasons, we can't thank the competition show enough for bringing us some of our favorite artists.
But just what do singers like Carrie Underwood and Tori Kelly look like when the cameras aren't rolling? Or when they're relaxing at home instead of belting out chords on stage? While we can't deny the fabulousness of a fully made-up face, we just know our "American Idol" favorites are just as naturally beautiful as they are talented. Spoiler alert, they are!
Kelly Clarkson
Singer and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson is no stranger to the make-up chair, as the star has been sporting soft glam for the camera since winning the first season of "American Idol." However, Clarkson's off-duty look is the one which she prefers the most: a totally fresh face without a stitch of cosmetics in sight. "I don't even own makeup in my house," the singer admitted on an episode of her show. "Someone was like 'do you have—?' No, I don't," (via NBC).
In a video posted to her Instagram on June 2, 2023, Clarkson showed off her natural complexion as she discussed some upcoming shows. With her hair pulled away from her face and styled in two pigtails, fans were really able to admire her rosy cheeks, sparkling eyes, and fluffy brows. "BTW you're a beautiful young lady without all that makeup on," one comment read.
While we may not know everything about Kelly Clarkson's new music plans, one thing is for sure: the singer absolutely glows from the inside out. Yet the reason behind Clarkson's radiant skin cannot be found in a bottle, but is rather credited to how her mother spoke to her as a child. "[My mom] was never like, 'Oh, you're the most beautiful girl ever!' She never focused on that," Clarkson revealed to People. "And I think that my mom complimented me in the best way growing up that wasn't about aesthetics. It was about what's happening inside and your character."
Jennifer Hudson
2025 started off with a bang for "American Idol" alum Jennifer Hudson, as both the singer and her popular talk show were recognized by the NAACP Image Awards. You read that right, not only was Hudson herself put up for Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information Series or Special (on top of becoming an EGOT winner, might we add), but her show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, was nominated for Outstanding Talk Series.
To commemorate the moment, the star and her team did what they know how to do best: celebrate with a special song and dance just as they do for their celebrity guests. Except this time, it was Hudson who made her way down the office hallway, looking fresh-faced and fabulous as her staff cheered "NAACP." The jubilant moment was in fact captured and later posted to Hudson's Instagram, where fans and followers were quick to notice her natural, smooth, and glowing complexion. "Ok is she rocking no makeup right now," one comment read. "Now 🎉this is amazing. And she is naturally beautiful," another fan wrote.
In a 2020 interview with The Strategist, Jennifer Hudson revealed how important a good skin care routine is to her. "I started using retinol a few years ago — I can't remember exactly when — and have been very consistent with it," she explained. "I haven't stopped because it really makes a big difference in my skin."
Carrie Underwood
Since winning "American Idol" S4, Carrie Underwood has taken the music industry by storm, winning over 100 major awards and selling nearly 15 million albums in the United States alone. She is one of country music's most successful and notable female artists, so it's no wonder that Underwood is inevitably sure to look her best no matter where she goes. "I'll always put on a little eyeshadow, a little liner and mascara, and I'm good to go," the singer shared with People. "If I'm going someplace, I always think, 'Somebody's going to see me and want to take a picture with me,' which is really great, but I hate it when I see the pictures later when I wasn't wearing any makeup at all."
We can't necessarily count the times Carrie Underwood went makeup-free, we were able to catch a glimpse of her natural and unrivaled beauty via an Instagram post. That's right, smiling with a glass of wine and awaiting a new episode of American Idol, the singer showcased her glass-like skin, peachy cheeks, and full lips via a stunning selfie, and fans were quick to rave about her fresh-faced look in the comment section below. "Dang girl you are such a natural beauty no makeup no nothing," one follower wrote. "If I looked that lovely, I would never wear makeup. Thanks for being real," another praised.
Jordin Sparks
Known as the youngest contestant to ever win a season of "American Idol," Jordin Sparks became influential for those who had the pleasure of following her journey. That's why when the singer was asked to participate in the TODAY Show's No Makeup Monday, she was quick to jump on board. Sparks not only hopes to encourage her fans and followers to pursue their dreams, but to embrace their natural beauty. "As women, I know it gets tough when you become used to a certain look or routine. But we should realize that we should feel comfortable and confident in who we are with or without [makeup]," Sparks wrote in an essay inspired by TODAY's "Love Your Selfie" series. "If anything, trying a no makeup week made me more confident to not wear it. I even had extra time and was able to make a dent in unpacking my house — incredible," she quipped.
If you've been wondering what Jordin Sparks has been up to since "American Idol," well, we are happy to report that the star is still making music. In fact, she regularly shares snippets of herself singing on her Instagram account, both new and old songs. It was in a clip posted on April 25, 2025, however, that we were stunned by more than just her incredible vocals, but her flawless, foundation-free face. Between her naturally pigmented lips, tapered face shape, and lifted cheekbones, Jordin Sparks is a certified natural beauty.
Katharine McPhee
When she's not busy singing, designing jewelry, or raising her son, Katharine McPhee is taking care of her complexion. In fact, the "American Idol" S5 alum has been obsessed with skincare since she was just 10, wearing sunscreen and even getting extractions before middle school musical theater practice. Talk about dedication!
At 41, McPhee continues to follow a strict beauty regimen, so it's no wonder that the singer goes makeup-free more often than not. "My perspective now is that if your skin is clean and moisturized, that's when it looks the best," she shared with Glamour. "I'll always care about the way I look, but there's more of an acceptance with myself now."
In a photo posted to McPhee's Instagram account on November 26, 2024, fans and followers were given a look at the star's flawless, natural face. Sitting with her hand gently resting upon her cheek, the singer's hydrated skin, fluffy brows, and long lashes could be both recognized and admired, and the comment section went absolutely crazy for her simply ageless look. "Al natural... ¡Que belleza," one comment read. "I am so curious about your skin care," another follower wrote. Lucky for us, McPhee was kind enough to share some of her favorite products with Glamour, which include a cleanser by Dermalogica, moisturizer by La Mer, and, of course, sunscreen by EltaMD.
Kellie Pickler
From waiting tables to competing in "American Idol" S5, the stunning transformation of Kelli Pickler cannot be denied. The singer not only caught the eye of viewers everywhere, but BNA Records, and has been busy making music and touring the world since her TV debut (looking nothing short of gorgeous).
Though Pickler typically keeps her stage makeup simple, we were happy to come across a photo of the star without cosmetics. In an Instagram post made by a fan page, Pickler's sculpted brows, rosy cheeks, and peach-colored lips could be seen on full display, and there's no denying her naturally dewy complexion.
So just how does Pickler keep her skin looking so youthful and fresh? "One thing I absolutely swear by is my Clarisonic," the singer told Women's Health. "It's so good for your skin, and I can see a big difference when I don't use it—I don't have that fresh glow." To be clear, however, that glow does not come from laying out in the sun, as Pickler is very diligent when it comes to protecting her skin from harmful UV rays. "I always recommend not tanning your face and protecting your chest too—otherwise your cleavage will look like the Grand Canyon. And there's no fixing it," she joked.
Haley Reinhart
Competing alongside Lauren Alaina in season 10 of "American Idol" was the lovely Haley Reinhart, a free-spirited singer and songwriter from Wheeling, Illinois. Known for smooth vocals, playful persona, and funky, retro style, it was hard not to fall in love with Reinhart from the moment she stepped on screen. However, one of the star's greatest powers, in our humble opinion, is her absolutely gorgeous face, and we're talking sans makeup or cosmetics of any sort.
In a series of photos posted to Reinhart's Instagram account on July 9, 2023, the singer showcased her natural complexion while traveling from Chicago to Los Angeles. "Just passin' through," Reinhart cutely captioned the post, though we're glad she made the time for a few stunning selfies. With her auburn-colored locks pulled away from her face, fans and followers were really able to admire her delicate face shape, full lips, and gently sun-kissed complexion, which gives the 34-year-old such a healthy and youthful glow. "Right when I didn't think you could be any more adorable or beautiful, you go and do it," one fan commented underneath the post. "That natural beauty! Such a treat friend, another wrote.
Lauren Alaina
You know and love her from "American Idol," the runner-up of S10, but that was just the beginning for country singer Lauren Alaina. Almost immediately after the show, the blonde beauty signed with multiple record labels and has since been releasing smash hits and hitting Billboard charts alike. Yet perhaps what she considers her greatest success is becoming a mom, as Lauren gave birth to her first baby on June 13, 2025. However, being pregnant did not slow the singer down one bit, and she continued to perform on stage just weeks before welcoming her daughter.
Before her Grand Rapids show on February 15, 2025, Lauren Alaina took to TikTok with a get-ready-with-me style video. "Tequila is out ... Self care is IN for this tour," she playfully captioned the post, in which she would go over the products she has been using to get that "pregnancy glow."
@laurenalaina
Tequila is out.... Self care is IN for this tour 😅 See you tonight, Grand Rapids!!!
While we did watch the entire two-minute clip, and we promise you we did, we have to admit we were more enamored by Lauren's makeup-free skin than the skincare itself. Not only are her brows perfectly feathered and her eyes a stunning shade of blue, but her light-colored features allow the natural blush in her cheeks and lips to shine. Of course, the artist's followers were also quick to notice her raw radiance, hyping Lauren up in the comment section below. "You are stunning mama," one fan kindly wrote. "You are BEAUTIFUL," another praised.
Tori Kelly
It's hard to forget the musical powerhouse that is Tori Kelly, as her strong and soulful voice captured the hearts of many from the moment she appeared on "American Idol." Yet while her passion for singing and songwriting is quite clear every time she steps on stage, you may not know that Kelly is also passionate about skincare and makeup, especially growing up with acne-prone skin.
Working with makeup artist Sarah Uslan, who has her own line of good-for-your-skin makeup, Tori Kelly's complexion has transformed over the last decade. "She has done my makeup for so many momentous occasions in my life," the singer told New Beauty. "From doing my makeup the day I won my first Grammy to being there to make me look and feel like my best self on my wedding day." Such knowledge of products and application has improved Kelly's confidence. Though she does still struggle with her skin, that doesn't stop the singer from letting it breathe.
In fact, on July 14, 2025, the singer posted a series of makeup-free photos to her Instagram, playfully titled "BUMP DUMP." The first image is where her glow can be admired, as Kelly looks absolutely gorgeous in a bandeau-style top and long, white skirt. With her curly locks cascading down her back, her bold brows, lifted cheekbones, and even skin tone are on full display. We are so happy to see Kelly embracing her natural beauty.
Adam Lambert
Though he finished as runner-up on season eight of "American Idol," Adam Lambert's career absolutely skyrocketed following his TV show debut. That's right, in addition to selling over three million solo albums, the singer has become the lead singer of the band Queen, proving that you don't have to be crowned king to take the throne.
While Lambert is adored for his strong vocals, he is also celebrated for his killer on-stage style, which includes his signature makeup look: a classic smoky eye in a variety of jewel-toned hues. In fact, the singer applies his own cosmetics. His biggest beauty influences? David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Dave Navarro. "I remember seeing a thing on TV when I was in high school, and it was him [Navarro] talking about wearing nail polish and makeup," Lambert told Allure. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm totally obsessed with the way this guy looks. I want to look like that.'"
Of course, not all occasions call for a bold beauty regimen, and Adam Lambert has proven that his natural complexion is just as, if not even more, stunning. In a selfie posted to his Instagram on March 16, 2024, the singer showed off his makeup-free face as he relaxed at home, highlighting his smooth skin, bright blue eyes, and perfectly defined brows. "Natural glorious beauty," one fan commented.