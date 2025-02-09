Times Carrie Underwood Went Makeup-Free & Looked So Different
Carrie Underwood is rarely seen without makeup, but she isn't afraid to skip the glam and show off her natural beauty every so often. Aside from music, makeup is something the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native has always enjoyed. "I had teenage sisters when I was very little, so I have great memories of watching them and my mom put on a ton of makeup in the morning," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. It didn't take long before Underwood herself developed an interest and learned how to use makeup as well. Looking back, "I was probably one of the kids who started wearing makeup a little bit younger," the "American Idol" alum said. That early interest served her well when Underwood entered the spotlight and quickly established herself as the queen of country music. Despite having access to professional stylists, Underwood prefers to do her own hair and makeup on tour. "I enjoy it," she shared in a 2016 Elle interview. "It's calming to me to be there with all my tools."
In fact, she loves makeup so much that Underwood rarely leaves the house without it. It's something she does mainly for herself. "I don't want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven't given some sort of effort," explained Underwood. "I just feel better when I have a little on." It's also more practical for her when fans stop her for photos — something she learned the hard way. "The one time I actually don't have makeup on is the one time everybody will notice me and want to take pictures," she noted. "So that's also why I do try to wear makeup." Though she's a natural beauty, there have been times when Underwood has skipped putting on makeup and looked very different.
Carrie Underwood loves flaunting her natural beauty in the gym
Most of Carrie Underwood's makeup-free snaps are taken during her workout sessions. In 2024, she shared a glimpse of what she looks like underneath her signature glam in a candid selfie posted to her fitness app, Fit52 with Carrie Underwood. The photo shows the country superstar smiling with her hair tied in a high ponytail and wearing a black tank top. She posted similar workout photos to her Instagram in 2021 and 2022, showcasing her natural beauty. "Beautiful with or without makeup!" one fan agreed under her post. Another couldn't recognize Underwood, saying, "Wow that doesn't look like her."
"I will never understand makeup at the gym," Underwood told Style Caster in 2012. She also opened up about her fitness routine, saying she switches up her workout a lot depending on her energy and schedule. She's into all kinds of stuff, from running to weightlifting to kickboxing to calisthenics. (Her transformation since embarking on her fitness journey is seriously impressive.) Speaking to Today, she explained, "Health and fitness is not just a thing I do, it's a part of my life. And I feel like there are so many things that hinge on me taking care of myself." Part of that is balancing her career with her role as a mother. She shares two kids, Isaiah and Jacob, with her husband, Mike Fisher. It's also through her love of fitness that Underwood stays youthful and radiant despite her age.
Underwood shines without makeup
Carrie Underwood gave her fans another peek at her makeup-free face in a pair of raw, unfiltered snaps in 2023 to celebrate a milestone. "I swore I'd never try to grow carrots again after a couple failed attempts...but here we are! Feels so good to grow things," she wrote on Instagram. The photos feature the "Jesus Take the Wheel" hitmaker holding a bunch of carrots without a stitch of makeup on. Dressed in a blue tank top and wearing wireless earphones, she appeared to have come straight from the gym. The comment section was filled with admiration for Underwood's youthful and natural glow. "Carrie — rock the natural look more often! It suits you well," one fan suggested. Another enthused, "You look so pretty with no makeup."
Underwood has gotten candid about her beauty routine in past interviews, telling Today that she prefers a no-fuss approach. "I'm terrible at regimens and stuff like that," she confessed. "Every once in a while, ... I maybe get to go get a facial or consult somebody and I'm like, 'What is the least amount of things that I can do?'" And unlike most people, she doesn't use a lot of beauty products and instead swears by oils. "I feel like oils are something that's easy," Underwood said. Noting she's not particular with brands, "I'm honestly not picky, as long as it soaks in and doesn't make me look greasy."
She looks years younger sans makeup
Another candid moment came in 2019 when Carrie Underwood shared a no-makeup selfie on Instagram, showcasing her post-workout glow. "I took these pics after my gym sesh yesterday," she wrote. "This is one of my favorite new outfits. I especially love the top because this is basically my motto these days!" She was pictured lying on a mat while dressed in workout clothes from her fitness apparel brand, Calia by Carrie Underwood. Her top had text that read, "I'm doing this for me," placed on her upper chest. Meanwhile, her face was red from working out, and Underwood looked miles away from the glamorous makeup she normally wears on the red carpet. Yet again, fans flocked to her comment section to praise Underwood's beauty, with one fan gushing, "You're naturally so very pretty." Another commented that Underwood appeared to age backward without all the foundation and contouring on her face.
For years, Underwood has been at the center of plastic surgery rumors. Speculation arose in 2017 after she underwent surgery to treat a broken wrist and facial injuries resulting from a nasty fall. Speaking to Redbook in 2018, Underwood shut down claims that she was using her accident to cover up her enhancements, saying, "It's a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I had gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better." Not one to take these things personally, however, Underwood added, "I try not to worry too much about it."
Underwood shares her favorite beauty products
Carrie Underwood looked nearly unrecognizable in a fresh-faced snapshot she shared on Instagram in honor of Mother's Day 2021. The photo featured the Grammy winner leaning against a wall in her most natural state as she wore no makeup. Her hair was tied in braids, and she was wearing pieces from her activewear collection. "I hope all you mamas out there are taking a break today to enjoy some me-time! #HappyMothersDay," Underwood wrote in the caption of her post. She shared her thoughts on aging in an interview with First for Women magazine in 2024. "I don't worry too much about anti-aging stuff," she stated (via Us Weekly). "I just want my face to be soft." Aside from oils, Underwood has credited her flawless complexion to using moisturizer and SPF religiously. Some of her beauty must-haves include Weleda's Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Cream and Olay's Complete Lotion Moisturizer. She also loves Shiseido's smoothing eye mask for days when she hasn't gotten enough sleep.
Underwood believes one doesn't need cosmetic enhancements in order to feel confident in their own skin. "Some people do drastic things to their faces, but it's not necessary," she stressed to Teen Vogue in 2011. "You have the ability to make your own skin the best it can be." She looks up to Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon when it comes to aging gracefully. "I love people who are normal — who take care of themselves and admit it!" Underwood gushed in a 2011 Cosmopolitan interview. "People are lying when they say they do nothing even though they look gorgeous!"
Underwood welcomed her son Jacob
In a deeply personal moment, Carrie Underwood shared an unfiltered snap on Instagram from the day she gave birth to her youngest son, Jacob, with Mike Fisher. "And the most memorable moment of all in 2019," the singer captioned a photo of herself wearing zero makeup while her newborn baby lay on her chest. Without her signature glam and neatly styled hair, fans had a hard time recognizing Underwood in the photo. "This is her without makeup? Omg, just your average girl," one follower said. Another praised the singer for not feeling pressured to look a certain way during and after giving birth. "I love the way that you looked after birth. So many women feel the need to put in makeup and make their hair perfect. God bless you all!"
In her book "Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life," Underwood opened up about dealing with the pressures of fame during the early days of her career as a singer. Having been thrust into the spotlight, "There's a lot of pressure to look good," she recalled. "And I felt that pressure. ... I really felt that I had something to prove. As a result, she developed a negative body image as well as an unhealthy relationship with food. It took her years to unlearn the idea that she had to look perfect every second. "If I had to make an appearance on the red carpet, I would tell myself, 'I have to be perfect!' But of course, there is no such thing as perfect," Underwood expressed. "I was punishing my body and depriving myself. It was completely unsustainable."
Underwood enjoyed some downtime in California
Carrie Underwood stripped off all her makeup for a relaxing day by the pool during the California leg of her "Cry Pretty 360" concert tour in 2019. "#TBT to the first Cali run on #CryPrettyTour360 — getting ready for summer!" she captioned a set of vacation snaps on Instagram. Rocking a striped swimsuit from her clothing line, Underwood kept it super chill, with nothing on her face except maybe some SPF and lip balm. The look was a stark departure from the full glam the country superstar is known for wearing on stage and on the red carpet. She credited her makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher, for turning her into a total showstopper in her 2024 cover story for First for Women magazine.
She also explained how wearing makeup enhances her mood and provides a confidence boost during a 2015 chat with People. "Makeup is a confidence builder for me," Underwood expressed. "When I want to look hot, I like smoky eyes and eyeliner." She continued, "I just feel like it's nice to have things that enhance the things you like and cover up the things you don't. I like walking by a mirror and I'm like, 'Ok! I feel like I'm put-together. Alright!'"
For Underwood, it shouldn't take much effort to look good and feel good. As a busy mom of two, she has narrowed down her makeup routine to a few key, easy steps, starting with foundation and adding just a little mascara and bronzer. "It can be the most routine of days," Underwood said (via People). However, it makes all the difference in the world when she makes time for self-care. "I definitely feel more beautiful," she added.