Times Carrie Underwood Went Makeup-Free & Looked So Different

Carrie Underwood is rarely seen without makeup, but she isn't afraid to skip the glam and show off her natural beauty every so often. Aside from music, makeup is something the Muskogee, Oklahoma, native has always enjoyed. "I had teenage sisters when I was very little, so I have great memories of watching them and my mom put on a ton of makeup in the morning," she told Yahoo! Beauty in 2014. It didn't take long before Underwood herself developed an interest and learned how to use makeup as well. Looking back, "I was probably one of the kids who started wearing makeup a little bit younger," the "American Idol" alum said. That early interest served her well when Underwood entered the spotlight and quickly established herself as the queen of country music. Despite having access to professional stylists, Underwood prefers to do her own hair and makeup on tour. "I enjoy it," she shared in a 2016 Elle interview. "It's calming to me to be there with all my tools."

In fact, she loves makeup so much that Underwood rarely leaves the house without it. It's something she does mainly for herself. "I don't want to walk by a mirror and feel like I haven't given some sort of effort," explained Underwood. "I just feel better when I have a little on." It's also more practical for her when fans stop her for photos — something she learned the hard way. "The one time I actually don't have makeup on is the one time everybody will notice me and want to take pictures," she noted. "So that's also why I do try to wear makeup." Though she's a natural beauty, there have been times when Underwood has skipped putting on makeup and looked very different.