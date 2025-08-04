We Gave Karoline Leavitt A Bob Haircut (Holy Kate Plus 8)
Static Media's photo editors re-imagined Karoline Leavitt with two bob haircuts, and she bears a striking resemblance to a polarizing reality star in one of them. As you know, Leavitt has transformed drastically over the years, but the look she's settled on under Donald Trump's administration is a pretty basic, no-frills 'do. Although Leavitt has occasionally gone without makeup, she usually addresses the media wearing minimal product to complement her shoulder-length blond hair, often curled away from her face.
Because it doesn't seem as if Leavitt is going to change her signature look anytime soon, we thought it'd be fun to see what she'd look like with variations of a bob haircut. Although finding the perfect cut for your facial proportions, hair texture, and lifestyle can be rather tricky, and should probably be sought after with the help of professionals, they say there's a bob out there for everyone. After seeing the photos of Leavitt with her digitized bobs, we're not quite sure whether she's found her lane yet.
Anywho, the journey is part of the fun. Here's what Leavitt looks like what two different bob haircuts.
Karoline Leavitt and Kate Gosselin could be sisters
Years before Karoline Leavitt became the White House Press Secretary, there arose another famous blond who wielded her words like a sword against her opposition (mainly, her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin): Kate Gosselin of "Jon & Kate Plus 8" fame.
While Leavitt never seemed to resemble the mom-of-eight much before, the digital soccer mom bob she's sporting above definitely brings their resemblance to the surface. Of course, the neck-length bob isn't an exact replica of Kate's infamous asymmetrical pixie that she left back in the 2000s ... and that's probably for the best.
Okay, this look is passable
Judging from the photo evidence, short bobs may not be for Karoline Leavitt, as they create harsh angles around her face, when the goal is usually to elongate. However, if we had to choose, we'd say that this simple chin-length bob with minimal layers and no bangs is clearly the more flattering choice for her.
And while she could definitely benefit from a few more inches of hair, the simplicity of this particular haircut more closely mimics her everyday hairstyle, so it's not as much of a jarring change as the Kate Gosselin 2.0. Still, if we had to choose, we'd encourage Leavitt to keep her inches (and maybe even add to them).