Here's Why Adam Sandler's Wife Looks So Familiar

You know her as the counterpart to esteemed comedian and actor Adam Sandler, but you may not know the whole story behind the stunning transformation of Jackie Sandler. Born on September 24, 1974 in Coral Springs, Florida, the star began working in front of a camera during her high school years. However, her work at that time did not include appearances in TV and film but rather editorials for a number of big-name companies.

Though Jackie was doing quite well as a model, earning thousands from each photoshoot she completed, the young woman was always looking to expand her horizons. So when she was offered a part in a film, she immediately agreed, and thus her career as an actor began and continues to flourish today.

While Mrs. Sandler does in fact have a long list of cinema credits to her name, having starred in a number of projects both in and outside the Sandlerverse, some may find it difficult to pinpoint exactly where they've seen her before.