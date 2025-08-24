What Sabrina Carpenter's Exes Have Said About Her
If there's one thing Sabrina Carpenter loves, it's turning her dating history into bops that stick in your head for weeks. Much like Taylor Swift, who built a career out of weaving her love life into songs, Carpenter's discography is also packed with digs about her former lovers — from the one who "got her thinking nonsense," to every "manchild" in her past, to her unapologetic confession that she tends to "likes my men incompetent." Suffice it to say, she's never been shy about putting her feelings on record (literally, at that), and in turn, a few of her exes haven't been shy about sharing theirs, either.
Carpenter herself gets why people are obsessed with her dating life. "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do," she told Rolling Stone. "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That's something that comes with the territory."
In fairness to Carpenter, while most of her exes have chosen to remain tight-lipped, those who did speak out had nothing but glowing things to say. Here's what some of them have revealed about the "Espresso" crooner.
Bradley Steven Perry has nothing but well wishes for her
Everyone knows that Sabrina Carpenter was Disney royalty long before she topped the Billboard charts, so it only makes sense that her first boyfriend also came from the House of Mouse. Her first known boyfriend is Bradley Steven Perry, with whom she co-starred on "Good Luck Charlie," and they had the kind of cute, lovey-dovey relationship you would expect from a teen romcom. "[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out," the "Bed Chem" singer told J-14 of how Perry asked her out. "[It was] like the pirate movies, like, they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute."
Of course, since puppy love rarely survives, theirs unsurprisingly didn't, either. However, unlike most first breakups, the two remained pretty chummy, or at least Perry made it seem that way. In fact, he still speaks about her like she's the one that got away. On Jake Short's "The Sit and Chat" podcast, he admitted that Sabrina — his very first girlfriend — is in a league of her own, and he couldn't be prouder. "My first girlfriend's doing way better than anyone mostly in the world, I would say. She's way too good for this podcast," he quipped, although he was careful to reveal her identity. "She does a little bit of singin'. Also, wish her nothing but the best. I don't even have to 'cause she's already got it."
Joshua Bassett is a big fan of Sabrina's music
In the grand scheme of Sabrina Carpenter's love life, Joshua Bassett is more of a blip on the radar, but what a dramatic blip he was. The two were linked shortly after Bassett split from Olivia Rodrigo, and thanks to Rodrigo's "Driver's License" (as in, the heartbreak anthem that parked itself at No. 1 for weeks), Carpenter was cast as the "other girl," at least by fans who overanalyzed the entire situation.
Carpenter herself never confirmed anything, but she did drop the song "Skin," which many fans assumed was her personal response to Rodrigo's hit. The "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" star then played the supportive ex (or should we say situationship?) at the time, gushing on Instagram (via Billboard): "Been stuck in my head since I heard it!!! Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on 'skin,' the new label, & all that's to come!!!"
Then again, when it came to addressing the actual drama, Bassett decided that he wants nothing more than to stir the pot further. "It's kind of like a lost cause trying to talk about any of that stuff, and I refuse to feed into any of the bull****, so I just don't," he told GQ. And you know what? Fair.
Barry Keoghan felt blessed to have Sabrina in his life
And then there's Barry Keoghan — arguably Sabrina Carpenter's most high-profile romance to date and otherwise known as "the cute boy in the white jacket with the thick accent." The two dated for about a year, with the "Saltburn" star even starring in her "Please, Please, Please" music video. The timing of their romance lined up neatly with Carpenter's "Short n' Sweet" era, and fans were convinced that half the tracklist was basically a love letter to Keoghan. And for a while, they were very much the It Couple.
While they kept things relatively low-key, Keoghan wasn't shy about praising her in public "All I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed," he said in an appearance on "The Louis Theroux Podcast," adding, "Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented and yeah. Pretty special."
But as we all know, the pair eventually called it quits, with their respective reps chalking up the split to their supposedly crazy schedules. The word on the street, however, is that Keoghan had already moved on. Fans ate it up so much that the actor had to jump online and defend himself, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "I can only sit and take so much. My name is being dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to."