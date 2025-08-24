What Sabrina Carpenter's Exes Have Said About Her

If there's one thing Sabrina Carpenter loves, it's turning her dating history into bops that stick in your head for weeks. Much like Taylor Swift, who built a career out of weaving her love life into songs, Carpenter's discography is also packed with digs about her former lovers — from the one who "got her thinking nonsense," to every "manchild" in her past, to her unapologetic confession that she tends to "likes my men incompetent." Suffice it to say, she's never been shy about putting her feelings on record (literally, at that), and in turn, a few of her exes haven't been shy about sharing theirs, either.

Carpenter herself gets why people are obsessed with her dating life. "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that's what you do," she told Rolling Stone. "Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can't be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That's something that comes with the territory."

In fairness to Carpenter, while most of her exes have chosen to remain tight-lipped, those who did speak out had nothing but glowing things to say. Here's what some of them have revealed about the "Espresso" crooner.