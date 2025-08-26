Celebs Who Clearly Don't Like Kamala Harris' Husband Doug Emhoff

As the former second gentleman of the United States, it was almost inevitable that Doug Emhoff would find himself on the receiving end of some hate, and when it comes to figures like Donald Trump, to say we were unsurprised by the president's commentary on him would be the understatement of the decade. That said, political figures aren't the only ones who have made it clear they aren't Emhoff's biggest fans.

Okay, Trump not liking Emhoff might not be a shock, but we can't not start with him. In particular, we'd be remiss not to point out the time the president learned of the allegations made in a concerning Daily Mail report that Emhoff had physically attacked one of his former girlfriends. In an interview with Ben Shapiro, Trump dragged Jen Psaki's MSNBC interview with Emhoff, which had hyped him up for representing a different kind of masculinity. "If that were me it would be the greatest story in the last five years," Trump lamented, claiming that, by contrast, unflattering stories about him were made up. A rep for Emhoff denied the abuse claims a few days later, telling Semafor, "Any suggestion that he would or has ever hit a woman is false" (via CNN).

While Trump moved on surprisingly quickly from the abuse claims, he continued to spar with Emhoff, even after winning the 2024 election. One particularly devastating blow came in April 2025, when Emhoff was removed from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council. In a post to X, Emhoff not-so-subtly blamed Trump for his removal, writing, "Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous." The president did not respond.