The Flo From Progressive Actress Isn't Afraid To Show Some Skin In Real Life
Stephanie Courtney (aka Flo from the Progressive commercials) may have once joked to CBS Sunday Morning that in real life she looks like a "sea hag," but based on the rare snaps we've seen of her out and about, we're going to have to disagree. In fact, she's been known to rock some very chic ensembles — and if we must continue with an ocean theme, we'd say she leans more edgy mermaid (think Ursula as Vanessa) than anything. After all, she's certainly not averse to showing off some skin.
We'll start with her all-black ensemble for the premiere of "Nobody 2." Courtney paired pants with a halter neck and finished off the lewk with a crocheted top. In short, it was giving daring yet tasteful with a delightfully summery feel. It also looked pretty expensive, which tracks given Flo's reported net worth. Sea hag, where?
Her one-shoulder moment was a lesson in subtle skin-baring
Amidst a sea (can't stop, won't stop) of naked dresses on the red carpet scene, Stephanie Courtney's tangerine one-shoulder dress to celebrate The Groundlings Theatre — where she'd taken classes before her TV fame — turning 50 was a reminder that a skin-baring lewk can be subtle, too.
Okay, so "tangerine" and "subtle" might cancel one another out, but the point is, Progressive's Flo managed to make a bold statement and show some skin without donning the same see-through silhouette we've seen a million times since 2016. Yas.
Stephanie Courtney is all about balance when it comes to showing skin
Ever the queen of dipping her toe (hint, hint) into showing just enough skin without stepping too far out of her comfort zone, when Stephanie Courtney attended the 2018 Napa Valley Film Festival, she paired a simple black sleeveless vest with a snake print scarf. Not necessarily out-there, but a chic skin-showing getup nonetheless.
As an aside, Courtney had been at the festival to see some fellow former Groundlings performers accept an award on the theater's behalf. She'd actually previously worn a very similar ensemble on stage at Groundlings (so maybe that's where else you may have seen Flo), so we'll file this lewk under "sweet and sentimental."
Flo's LBD was similarly subtle
Ten years before her tangerine midi moment, Stephanie Courtney celebrated The Groundlings Theatre's 40th birthday, and she did so in a decidedly pared-back black wrap minidress. We know, we know, LBD's can quickly become a drop in the ocean (almost done, we swear), but there's a reason Coco Chanel loved them — and safe to say, Courtney's pick was a hit. The skirt, being a little shorter than her usual choices, showed off her enviable pins, but even the extra legginess was perfectly balanced out with a higher neckline and the wide batwing sleeves.
All in all, it's pretty safe to say Courtney prefers keeping her lewks simple, but they're always polished, and with a flash of skin here and there, they're daring in their own way, too. Talk about ... making a splash. Okay, we're done.