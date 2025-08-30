The Flo From Progressive Actress Isn't Afraid To Show Some Skin In Real Life

Stephanie Courtney (aka Flo from the Progressive commercials) may have once joked to CBS Sunday Morning that in real life she looks like a "sea hag," but based on the rare snaps we've seen of her out and about, we're going to have to disagree. In fact, she's been known to rock some very chic ensembles — and if we must continue with an ocean theme, we'd say she leans more edgy mermaid (think Ursula as Vanessa) than anything. After all, she's certainly not averse to showing off some skin.

We'll start with her all-black ensemble for the premiere of "Nobody 2." Courtney paired pants with a halter neck and finished off the lewk with a crocheted top. In short, it was giving daring yet tasteful with a delightfully summery feel. It also looked pretty expensive, which tracks given Flo's reported net worth. Sea hag, where?