The Only Recap Of Meghan Markle's Downfall You Need

The British monarchy may have become increasingly insignificant over the years, but that hasn't stopped the media from focusing on royal figures like Meghan Markle and feverishly reporting on their downfall. While the British monarchy has been rocked by bigger events this century, from the queen's death to Prince Andrew's Epstein scandal, it sometimes seems like people have been more interested in Meghan, Prince Harry, and various rumors about the couple. This makes sense when you consider just how much of an anomaly Meghan's rise and fall truly is among royal figures.

A divorced American television actress who identifies as biracial, Meghan worked her way from being a so-called "briefcase girl" on "Deal or No Deal" to starring as Rachel Zane on the popular TV series "Suits." Meghan was certainly not expected to become the Duchess of Sussex, quite a step up from the USA Network. Her very existence seemed to break the brains of royals and the media alike, defying the traditional expectations of what the monarchy looks like. As such, she was a polarizing figure by definition, garnering detractors from the beginning. Meghan did have her supporters, especially in America, and while her popularity has waxed and waned over the years, it's striking to see just how far she has fallen from her former royal heights, leading to damning headlines from reputable outlets like Rolling Stone ("Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in their Flop Era)" and The Hollywood Reporter ("Why Hollywood Keeps Quitting on Harry and Meghan").