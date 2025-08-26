Taylor Swift Is Clearly The Quarterback In Travis Kelce Engagement Photos, Says Expert

Taylor Swift has broken the internet once again with her Instagram engagement announcement. Coming off the heels of a mysterious countdown to her new album announcement, which coincided with her appearing on "New Heights" a few days later, the "Wildest Dreams" singer has already been rocking fans with big news. When Swift revealed the cover for "The Life of a Showgirl" on the podcast Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce host together, the body language between Swift and Travis was undeniable — the two are deep in love. Now that the engagement is officially official, the timing of which might explain why Travis and Swift were so lovey-dovey on the podcast, we wanted to get an expert take on the possible inner workings of their relationship.

We at Nicki Swift reached out to body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown to get her unique perspective on the power dynamics visibly at play between Swift and Travis. While Travis obviously was the one who popped the question, unpacking the photos of Swift's Instagram post announcing the engagement might reveal how the two relate to each other. As it stands, it seems Travis occupies a supportive role both on and off the field, and Brown suggests this is working to their advantage. Letting Swift take the lead just might be what's helping their relationship reach the next level.