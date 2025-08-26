Taylor Swift Is Clearly The Quarterback In Travis Kelce Engagement Photos, Says Expert
Taylor Swift has broken the internet once again with her Instagram engagement announcement. Coming off the heels of a mysterious countdown to her new album announcement, which coincided with her appearing on "New Heights" a few days later, the "Wildest Dreams" singer has already been rocking fans with big news. When Swift revealed the cover for "The Life of a Showgirl" on the podcast Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce host together, the body language between Swift and Travis was undeniable — the two are deep in love. Now that the engagement is officially official, the timing of which might explain why Travis and Swift were so lovey-dovey on the podcast, we wanted to get an expert take on the possible inner workings of their relationship.
We at Nicki Swift reached out to body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown to get her unique perspective on the power dynamics visibly at play between Swift and Travis. While Travis obviously was the one who popped the question, unpacking the photos of Swift's Instagram post announcing the engagement might reveal how the two relate to each other. As it stands, it seems Travis occupies a supportive role both on and off the field, and Brown suggests this is working to their advantage. Letting Swift take the lead just might be what's helping their relationship reach the next level.
Taylor Swift makes sure Travis Kelce only has eyes for her
In Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement photos, body language expert Traci Brown paid special attention to the placement of Swift's hands. "Her hand is always on his cheek, gently guiding him her way," Brown pointed out. This mirrors the way Swift put her hands on Kelce's face during their big, post-game smooch, suggesting Swift wants to be "what he's focusing on." This led Brown to surmise that it's Swift who is "in control of the relationship." However, it appears to really be working for the couple.
"What's noticeable is that they're so happy," Brown said of the engagement photos. "Those are real smiles," the expert added, providing the "wrinkles on the corners of their eyes" as evidence. While there have been some negative rumors about Swift and Kelce's relationship, the ways in which they embrace in these engagement photos suggest the two are stronger than ever. How Swift has her hands rubbing the back of Kelce's head, pulling him into her, stands out as evidence that even though he was the one who popped the question, she's the decider guiding him along. This dynamic is interwoven with just how close they get when looking into each other's eyes, which was something else Brown noted.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a strong bond
In the second photo of Taylor Swift's Instagram announcement, Swift can be seen holding Travis Kelce's face as the two nuzzle noses. This physical closeness, according to Traci Brown, suggests there's a shared intimacy between the two that's growing stronger. "They are looking in each other's eyes at such close range," Brown said. "You can't do that if you're not really tight and [on] good terms."
Just like the time those red flags between Swift and Kelce might not have been what they seemed, it appears the couple has been laying the foundation for taking next steps together. Entering a new phase, like an engagement, is a big leap, and you need that good, resilient structure of emotional intimacy to build upon.
"The way you do anything is the way you do everything," Brown said of the couple's closeness in their engagement photos. This suggests that not only have those previous viral kisses between Swift and Kelce indicated the duo are only growing closer over time, but that it's still visible as they gear up to start a life together. As Brown said, "This is exactly what we all want to see from them!"