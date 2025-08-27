Hair Expert Tells Us Who Has The Most Glaringly Obvious Extensions In Trump World

Donald Trump has many prominent women in his professional orbit, and many of them have an affinity for hair extensions. And who could blame them? Extensions are great for adding body, length, or even highlights to a woman's hair. Not to mention the benefit they provide to folks with various hair-growing disorders or illnesses. Unfortunately, the women in Trump's world seem to reach for the most obvious, bulky, and all-around unflattering extensions known to man. A few of the usual contenders, of course, include Kristi Noem, Melania Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, though we imagine they're far from the only ones with enough extensions to make one do a double-take.

Noem, for example, has had several hair extension fails, begging the question whether or not her hair follicles are still intact (or why she gets glammed up for ICE raids). Leavitt, for her part, sports a slightly more natural look, although it definitely looks like she uses hair extensions to give her hair a little extra volume. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, also loves to rely on hair extensions for length and thickness. Unfortunately, Guilfoyle has had more hair extension fails than we can count on ten hands, which means she obviously hasn't mastered the look. Even Melania has played around with extensions. "I'd say she's likely wearing premium quality, European human hair extensions, probably 18 to 20 inches in length," shared wig brand owner Julia North with the Daily Mail.

But whose extensions are the most obvious? To find out, Nicki Swift reached out to Hair and Wig Expert Amber Renee for some exclusive insight.