Hair Expert Tells Us Who Has The Most Glaringly Obvious Extensions In Trump World
Donald Trump has many prominent women in his professional orbit, and many of them have an affinity for hair extensions. And who could blame them? Extensions are great for adding body, length, or even highlights to a woman's hair. Not to mention the benefit they provide to folks with various hair-growing disorders or illnesses. Unfortunately, the women in Trump's world seem to reach for the most obvious, bulky, and all-around unflattering extensions known to man. A few of the usual contenders, of course, include Kristi Noem, Melania Trump, Karoline Leavitt, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, though we imagine they're far from the only ones with enough extensions to make one do a double-take.
Noem, for example, has had several hair extension fails, begging the question whether or not her hair follicles are still intact (or why she gets glammed up for ICE raids). Leavitt, for her part, sports a slightly more natural look, although it definitely looks like she uses hair extensions to give her hair a little extra volume. Guilfoyle, on the other hand, also loves to rely on hair extensions for length and thickness. Unfortunately, Guilfoyle has had more hair extension fails than we can count on ten hands, which means she obviously hasn't mastered the look. Even Melania has played around with extensions. "I'd say she's likely wearing premium quality, European human hair extensions, probably 18 to 20 inches in length," shared wig brand owner Julia North with the Daily Mail.
But whose extensions are the most obvious? To find out, Nicki Swift reached out to Hair and Wig Expert Amber Renee for some exclusive insight.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions are the most obvious
When done right, hair extensions can easily push a woman's appearance to the next level, adding a bit of much-needed glam or luxury to her everyday look. That said, hair extensions don't work for every person. Neither do the hair stylists, who sometimes bungle the style during the installation process. The issue with Trump World women is that they haven't quite managed to find the perfect balance when it comes to their hair. Of course, one reigns above them all, according to Amber Renee. The hair and wig expert believes that Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has gone through a rather interesting hair transformation, has the most obvious hair extensions out of the group of women. An honor, we're sure!
"When it comes to MAGA glam, a lot of the women lean on extensions for that extra volume and length, but not all installs are created equal," shared Renee."Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair is probably the most obvious culprit," she explained. "Her extensions usually look way too heavy at the ends compared to the flatter crown, which throws the whole balance off and makes them look super obvious under event lighting." Fortunately for Guilfoyle, Renee has a fix for her. "A little layering to blend the cut, some root lift for volume, and a softer wave to break up that blocky finish," she explained. "With the right blending and tone match, her look could go from noticeable add-ins to seamless, camera-ready glam."