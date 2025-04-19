The Kimberly Guilfoyle Hair Extension Fails We're Still Cringing Over

One beauty trend that Kimberly Guilfoyle desperately needs to let go of is hair extensions that dangle a few inches below her boobs. While the former Fox News host's goal might be to exude youth and vitality by adding a significant amount of length to her locks with clip-ins, her tresses often end up looking distressed, limp, and obviously fake. She also has a bad habit of wearing her hair down at inappropriate times.

According to The New Yorker, Guilfoyle upset some members of her glam squad at Fox News with her lewd language — so much so that they alerted the network to her behavior. After Fox News and Guilfoyle parted ways, her hair dramatically changed. It became far longer, and she always made sure to wear it draped over her chest in cascading keratin curtains that she did not grow herself. Sometimes, she struggled to keep her extensions sleek and smooth; she suffered a frizz attack during a 2023 "baecation" in the Bahamas with her now-ex, Donald Trump Jr. (below left). Signs that she fought and lost a battle with humidity could be seen on her frayed ends, some of which were clumped together with styling product.

Lest you think Guilfoyle's mangled mane is the result of hair stylists refusing to work with her after her Fox News debacle, she brought one with her on a March 2025 overseas trip. The lingerie-inspired dress Guilfoyle wore to tour a castle in Ireland suggested that maybe she was getting her groove back post-breakup, but then again, the new shorter length and lighter color of her hair were suspiciously similar to that of the new woman in Don Jr.'s life, Bettina Anderson. The volume was perhaps a bit overkill, but it looked far better than it did right before she got dumped.