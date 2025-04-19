The Kimberly Guilfoyle Hair Extension Fails We're Still Cringing Over
One beauty trend that Kimberly Guilfoyle desperately needs to let go of is hair extensions that dangle a few inches below her boobs. While the former Fox News host's goal might be to exude youth and vitality by adding a significant amount of length to her locks with clip-ins, her tresses often end up looking distressed, limp, and obviously fake. She also has a bad habit of wearing her hair down at inappropriate times.
According to The New Yorker, Guilfoyle upset some members of her glam squad at Fox News with her lewd language — so much so that they alerted the network to her behavior. After Fox News and Guilfoyle parted ways, her hair dramatically changed. It became far longer, and she always made sure to wear it draped over her chest in cascading keratin curtains that she did not grow herself. Sometimes, she struggled to keep her extensions sleek and smooth; she suffered a frizz attack during a 2023 "baecation" in the Bahamas with her now-ex, Donald Trump Jr. (below left). Signs that she fought and lost a battle with humidity could be seen on her frayed ends, some of which were clumped together with styling product.
Lest you think Guilfoyle's mangled mane is the result of hair stylists refusing to work with her after her Fox News debacle, she brought one with her on a March 2025 overseas trip. The lingerie-inspired dress Guilfoyle wore to tour a castle in Ireland suggested that maybe she was getting her groove back post-breakup, but then again, the new shorter length and lighter color of her hair were suspiciously similar to that of the new woman in Don Jr.'s life, Bettina Anderson. The volume was perhaps a bit overkill, but it looked far better than it did right before she got dumped.
It might be gross, but Kimberly Guilfoyle prioritizes glam over sanitary measures
Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson were first seen together in August 2024, but on the 20th of that month, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted a video of herself cooking dinner for Donald Trump Jr. She didn't bother pulling her hair back, and the ends dangled dangerously close to the eggs she was whisking. If only she cared as much about blending her hair extensions as she does blending together the ingredients in her chicken Francaise with a brunette garnish.
Guilfoyle's ragged Rapunzel extensions aren't just a choking hazard; they're an object of ridicule on social media. In discussions about what they might possibly be made of, suggestions from users on X, formerly known as Twitter, include the carcasses of Donald Jr.'s kills, Chewbacca's fur, horse tail trimmings, and Barbie doll heads. Her gothic waves have been compared to those of Morticia Addams, and they even make some netizens think of profound sadness. "Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair is spun out of Broken Dreams," one person tweeted. (Well, she does walk alone now.)
As for playwright Paul Rudnick, he has penned a mini-drama about how the hairpieces might come into play in a specific scenario: Guilfoyle getting her revenge on Anderson for snagging her ex. "I will strangle her with my hair extensions — game on!" he imagined Guilfoyle vowing. A healthier move would be a drastic post-breakup makeover. Guilfoyle has experimented with a blond bob before (in wig form), and a shorter style would be more practical for fishing trips like the one she went on during her baecation — again, she didn't pull her extensions back in a ponytail, this time before catching a sea breeze. So, come on, Kim! Just let go of that scraggy security blanket.