Meet Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Kids
Lauren Sánchez Bezos is an author, pilot, and newlywed, but she's also a mom of three — and while we might not see her kids all the time, she's certainly a doting mother. In fact, on the odd occasions Lauren has spoken about her three kids, she's gotten super gushy.
Prior to meeting and marrying Jeff Bezos, Lauren was in two other high-profile relationships. The first, with Kansas City Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez, saw her become a mom for the first time to son Nikko Gonzalez. A few years later, Lauren and Tony split, and she went on to marry Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Together, they welcomed two children: son Evan Whitesell, born in June 2006, and daughter Eleanor Whitesell, who was born in early 2008.
At least at the time of this writing, Lauren hasn't shared many pictures with her kids on her social media. In fact, while she had previously shared the odd glimpse of her sons on Instagram, she archived all of her pre-marriage posts soon after her wedding. However, it seems at least two of Lauren's kids have become more comfortable sharing their lives on social media (or snippets of them anyway) — so let's get into the details we do know about them.
Nikko Gonzalez is a model
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, grew up to be gorgeous, so it's only fitting that he's a model. His past work has included walking for Dolce & Gabbana, and though both mother and son have done deep cleans of their social media pages post-wedding, some will no doubt remember Lauren gushing over his big moments with the brand.
In addition to being close with his mom and now-stepdad (who Nikko once told Vogue he bonded with over chess), Nikko also has a tight bond with his dad and stepmother, October Gonzalez. October has both included her stepson and given him more pointed shout-outs in countless sweet Instagram posts. In one post shared for his birthday in 2025, Nikko's stepmom shared a photo dump of pics of him over the years, sharing in the caption, "It has been and continues to be an absolute gift to watch you grow." In another, she shared a video compilation from his graduation, writing, "We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are Nikko." Through October and Tony Gonzalez, Nikko has three half-siblings in addition to Evan and Eleanor Whitesell. And, just as he seems to be close with his maternal siblings, all signs point to him having a great relationship with Malia, Sophia, and River Gonzalez. As for Jeff's kids, very little is known about them, but something tells us Nikko is friendly with them, too. After all, he did tell Vogue, "Everyone really just gets along ... It's kind of boring in that way."
Outside of modeling, Nikko has shared in his Instagram bio that he founded an AI company. He hasn't shared many other details on that, but who knows? Perhaps in time, he and his stepfather will collab.
Evan Whitesell keeps a low profile online
Five years after she became a mom for the first time, Lauren Sánchez Bezos welcomed Evan Whitesell. Unlike his older half-brother, Evan hasn't ventured into public life quite as much. However, his mom has shared a few details about him over the years.
For starters, some may recall that in summer 2024, Lauren celebrated Evan learning to fly a helicopter. "There's a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time ... It's terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once," she gushed in the since-deleted Instagram post (via People). Okay, so Lauren was being both literal and figurative with that particular sentiment, but for the parents who don't have their own helicopters, figurative is fine, too. Sticking with proud parenting moments, later that year, Lauren revealed that Evan would be studying at the University of Miami as of Fall 2025. Sure enough, when the time came for him to enroll, she shared an emotional Instagram Story about his moving out. "Eighteen years of early mornings, late night snacks and family dinners ... and then there he was building his own dorm cabinet," she wrote (via E! News)
Of course, before Evan could move out, he had some very important son duties to do at his mother's wedding. When Lauren walked down the aisle to her now-husband in July 2025, she was escorted by both of her sons — and speaking to Vogue ahead of the big day, she teared up just thinking about how special that would be. At least at the time of this writing, Lauren hasn't shared any pictures of either of her boys at her nuptials, though she told Vogue that Evan, like Nikko and Eleanor Whitesell, would be wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Eleanor Whitesell shares snippets of her life on Instagram
The youngest of Lauren Sánchez Bezos' kids is her daughter, Eleanor Whitesell (whom Lauren refers to as Ella). Of her siblings, Eleanor certainly has the biggest online footprint, and she shares pics of herself (and sometimes her outfits) on Instagram fairly regularly. In fact, in June 2025, she even shared what seemed to be one of her lewks for her mother's wedding festivities.
Two days after Lauren and Jeff Bezos' wedding, Eleanor shared a pic on Instagram of herself posing in an oversized pajama-inspired suit by Dries van Noten, along with a chapel emoji. We'd guess that was a snap from the wedding itself, but like we said, Lauren mentioned in her Vogue interview that all of her kids would be wearing Dolce & Gabbana. That said, as with the Dries van Noten ensemble, Lauren had told Vogue Eleanor would be wearing a suit. "Ella's original; she beats to her own drum. ... She's going to look amazing," the bride gushed.
Outside of her mom's wedding, Eleanor has shown off her personal style in similar silhouettes to the pajama-inspired suit, posing in one pic in a button-down shirt, suit, and tie (all oversized), and a zip-up jacket and jeans (again, all oversized) in another. Time will tell if she ends up pursuing a more public life once she's an adult, and how her style will evolve. That said, something tells us Dolce & Gabbana would be only too happy to dress her either way.