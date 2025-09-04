Meet Lauren Sánchez Bezos' Kids

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' oldest son, Nikko Gonzalez, grew up to be gorgeous, so it's only fitting that he's a model. His past work has included walking for Dolce & Gabbana, and though both mother and son have done deep cleans of their social media pages post-wedding, some will no doubt remember Lauren gushing over his big moments with the brand.

In addition to being close with his mom and now-stepdad (who Nikko once told Vogue he bonded with over chess), Nikko also has a tight bond with his dad and stepmother, October Gonzalez. October has both included her stepson and given him more pointed shout-outs in countless sweet Instagram posts. In one post shared for his birthday in 2025, Nikko's stepmom shared a photo dump of pics of him over the years, sharing in the caption, "It has been and continues to be an absolute gift to watch you grow." In another, she shared a video compilation from his graduation, writing, "We are so very proud of all you have accomplished and the person you are Nikko." Through October and Tony Gonzalez, Nikko has three half-siblings in addition to Evan and Eleanor Whitesell. And, just as he seems to be close with his maternal siblings, all signs point to him having a great relationship with Malia, Sophia, and River Gonzalez. As for Jeff's kids, very little is known about them, but something tells us Nikko is friendly with them, too. After all, he did tell Vogue, "Everyone really just gets along ... It's kind of boring in that way."

Outside of modeling, Nikko has shared in his Instagram bio that he founded an AI company. He hasn't shared many other details on that, but who knows? Perhaps in time, he and his stepfather will collab.