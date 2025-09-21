7 Times Fans Were Not Happy With HGTV's Tarek El Moussa

Tarek El Moussa got famous on the HGTV series "Flip or Flop," alongside his then-wife, Christina Haack. While El Moussa and Haack were portrayed as a hard-working married couple transforming homes, the truth about their real-life relationship was complicated. They would split in 2017. Unfortunately for El Moussa, it would be just the beginning of his controversial time in the spotlight.

Though El Moussa seemed to be living the high life when the audience met him, he wasn't born with a silver spoon. In fact, the HGTV star has been open and honest with fans about his troubled past, including posting on Instagram about his struggle with alcoholism. He also penned a tell-all memoir in 2024, which covered everything from the controversial 2016 incident where he ran off with a gun after a fight with Haack to his involvement with gangs as a teen.

Thanks to a history of being candid with his audience, El Moussa's followers are often just as honest with him — just take a look at his social media comments. We're checking out the times that fans weren't very happy with the former "Flip or Flop" star.