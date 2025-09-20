Sad Details About David Bromstad's Life Since His Split From Ex Jeffrey Glasko

The following includes references to addiction and mental health struggles.

David Bromstad's embrace of his energetic, flamboyant self has made him a popular fixture among HGTV fans since winning "Design Star" in 2006. Bromstad, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, isn't afraid to go bold, whether in his designs, outfits, or body art. And people love him for it. But just because the "My Lottery Dream Home" host is authentic doesn't mean he's an open book. In fact, Bromstad's love life is a bit of a mystery, with the designer sharing little to no details about his relationships.

We can't really blame him, though. Bromstad's split from ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Glasko in 2015 after 11 years together was a painful ordeal that could have ruined his reputation. That December, Glasko filed a damning lawsuit accusing Bromstad of using their shared money to indulge in illegal activities, InTouch reported in 2017. "On or about 2010, [Da­vid] began using funds shared with [Jeffrey] to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes resulting in a loss of trust and confidence," the documents alleged.

The judge ruled in the HGTV star's favor and dismissed the lawsuit. "These salacious claims were made by a desperate person," his lawyer told the outlet. Bromstad never addressed the split or the legal fallout publicly, opting to quietly put it his past. That may have been one of the biggest tragedies Bromstad has faced, but it wasn't the only one — before or after. While it sounds like he's definitely better off without Glasko, his life hasn't been rainbows and unicorns since the split.