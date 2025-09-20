Sad Details About David Bromstad's Life Since His Split From Ex Jeffrey Glasko
The following includes references to addiction and mental health struggles.
David Bromstad's embrace of his energetic, flamboyant self has made him a popular fixture among HGTV fans since winning "Design Star" in 2006. Bromstad, a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, isn't afraid to go bold, whether in his designs, outfits, or body art. And people love him for it. But just because the "My Lottery Dream Home" host is authentic doesn't mean he's an open book. In fact, Bromstad's love life is a bit of a mystery, with the designer sharing little to no details about his relationships.
We can't really blame him, though. Bromstad's split from ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Glasko in 2015 after 11 years together was a painful ordeal that could have ruined his reputation. That December, Glasko filed a damning lawsuit accusing Bromstad of using their shared money to indulge in illegal activities, InTouch reported in 2017. "On or about 2010, [David] began using funds shared with [Jeffrey] to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes resulting in a loss of trust and confidence," the documents alleged.
The judge ruled in the HGTV star's favor and dismissed the lawsuit. "These salacious claims were made by a desperate person," his lawyer told the outlet. Bromstad never addressed the split or the legal fallout publicly, opting to quietly put it his past. That may have been one of the biggest tragedies Bromstad has faced, but it wasn't the only one — before or after. While it sounds like he's definitely better off without Glasko, his life hasn't been rainbows and unicorns since the split.
David Bromstad isn't ready to share about the hard times
David Bromstad has endured some challenging years since 2015, but he isn't ready to open up about it. He promised to, though. In August 2023, the designer spent some time soul-searching among Norway's famous fjords. "This wasn't just a climb for me, this was something so much more. I've been thru a lot the last few years, which I will share when I'm ready, and this was incredibly symbolic for me," he captioned an Instagram post featuring him atop Reinebringen mountain (seen above).
Bromstad underwent the challenging hike in a bid to conquer his fear of heights, which served as a metaphor for the courage he showed in the face of the challenges of prior years. "The dread turned into accomplishment which in turned made my cry. I sat and let the tears rolled down my face and felt that beautiful emotion. Letting go of passed mistakes and regrets," he wrote. Even though he promised to share more in the future, Bromstad hinted at the nature of his struggles.
He continued, "Feels good to be present, sober and living the life I was intended to live." It's unclear whether he has faced addiction in the past, though he has talked about his love for alcohol. "My background? I like long walks on the beach and lots of liquor," he told Design Blahg in 2011, adding, "I'll drink anything with an alcohol content." Of course, we'll only know when Bromstad is ready to share.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
David Bromstad wants to settle down but hasn't found the one
David Bromstad doesn't share about his love life, but maybe that's because he hasn't found someone he deems worthy of sharing about. He has hinted that he isn't single by design, at least not anymore. "I need a husband," he said in a January 2025 HGTV Instagram video celebrating the new year. "Actually, I don't need a husband, I simply just want one." The caption read, "New year, new husband."
Bromstad hasn't been linked to anyone since his nasty split from Jeffrey Glasko, but he is ready to be in a serious relationship. "Being single has served its purpose. I'm ready to settle down and have that regular life — or as regular as my life can be," he told The Minnesota Star Tribune in 2019. His relationship status also makes another life goal a lot more complicated to achieve. "I would love to have kids myself, but I need a boyfriend first," he shared.
The quest has proved harder than expected, as his search continues. In the meantime, he fills his cup by hanging out with his nieces and nephews. Twice a year, he returns to his native Minnesota to spend time with his sisters and their families. When he's with them, he can unleash his inner child as much as he wants (as seen above). "Taking goofy Christmas selfies with my cra cra adorbs nieces and nephew!" he captioned a 2013 Facebook post.
David Bromstad nearly lost his father shortly after the split
David Bromstad isn't just close with his siblings and their families. The Bromstads are a close bunch who never miss an opportunity to spend time together. So when David's father, Richard Bromstad, suffered a health scare that nearly killed him, it hit the HGTV star super hard. To make matters worse, Richard's heart issue happened in 2016, just a year after David split from Jeffrey Glasko and was dealing with its legal implications.
David was so scared that he took to Facebook to ask his fans for support. "Hello my prayer warriors! I need your help. My dad is back in the hospital and will be there for several more days. His valves are freaking out and is having major fluttering, his resting heart rate was at 136 which is very high. They are monitoring him for seizures and a heart attack," he wrote. Given the severity of the situation, Richard believed his life was nearing its end. "He is very discouraged," David added.
Luckily, Richard pulled through. David often takes to social media to give his father a shout-out. "[You're] amazingly kind hearted, Godly, loving and deliciously competitive! Thank u for teaching me to be compassionate, kind, confident and of course silly!" he captioned a 2021 Father's Day Instagram post. In 2018, he credited his father for his expressiveness. "Happy Father's Day to a man that is my hero, best friend and inspiration. Oh and the guy who taught me goofy facial expressions," he wrote on Facebook.
David Bromstad's supported a friend during a health crisis amid his split
As he navigated the end of his relationship, David Bromstad was also going through another trying time. "My dear friend, Gregg Girard suffered a hemorrhagic stroke last July 4th," he wrote in a 2015 Facebook post. This initiated a long, painful road to recovery. "Such a young and handsome man, this incident has changed his life in a profound way. We are all thankful he is alive, but the stroke has made a huge impact on his daily life," Bromstad explained
Bromstad asked his followers to consider supporting Girard, explaining that he required extensive — and expensive — physical therapy treatment to address the loss of mobility he suffered in his arms and legs. "I have teamed up with his family and an incredible organization to try and raise money to allow him to continue therapy. Every day with physical therapy is one step closer to recovery," he wrote, adding a link where contributions could be made.
Girard's Facebook page suggests he is doing well, but his life was never the same. "Before the Stroke (BS) my vacations would consist of traveling somewhere around the world. After Stroke (AS) my vacation consist of two weeks off work, two weeks no doctors appointments and two weeks no physical therapy. Just two weeks of living," he captioned a 2017 post. Girard reported that his mental health had also been severely impacted. "I'm also taking a break from anxiety, stress, worry and fear. This is going to be a great two weeks!" he celebrated.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.