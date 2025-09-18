Karoline Leavitt's Red-Hot Dress On Trump's UK Visit Made Her Look So Out Of Place
Though there's plenty of news at home, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt decided to show off her lavish life by jet-setting with President Donald Trump across the pond. During the president's September 2025 stay in the U.K., Leavitt has been making sure to appear at every single public event she can. However, the fashion gods have not been kind to the petite press secretary, and Leavitt has been wearing some borderline inappropriate outfits while abroad.
Similar to the slinky off the shoulder dress Leavitt wore to the September 17 state dinner, she was spotted showing quite a bit of skin while posing with bestie and Melania Trump lookalike Margo Martin. Of course, the royal family are notoriously buttoned-up, especially when it comes to low-cut outfits, something Leavitt should have kept in mind when packing for her trip. While Leavitt might have thought the bold red number would help her stand out, she wore the dress in front of the King's Guards, whose uniform is a bold red jacket and black pants, making her accidentally blend in with the working men. However, luckily for Leavitt, there was plenty more of the trip to document.
Karoline Leavitt and Margo Martin share snaps from the UK
One of the perks of Donald Trump staffing his second administration with a much younger crew than the first is not only their youthful glow, but their savvy tech know-how. This was perfectly illustrated in Trump's trip to the U.K., where Special Assistant and Communications Advisor Margo Martin diligently took selfies throughout. Sidling up to tiny bestie Karoline Leavitt gave them both a chance to show off the perks of being in Trump's inner circle, as well as possibly dissuade any rumors of wanting out of the administration.
Though Martin's Instagram stories from the trip show her and Leavitt smiling and rubbing elbows with powerful players, the press secretary has been showing signs of wear and tear lately. When Leavitt got a runny nose, the rumors she was looking to resign went into overdrive. Now it seems that she and Martin are doing damage control by showing off their tours of famous chapels and attending state dinners. Although, this tactic could backfire on Leavitt, as not only is she outrunning the suggestion she might quit soon, Leavitt has also been prioritizing Trump over her husband. Hopefully the wife and mom can find some time to spend with her family after her whirlwind trip to England, most likely she'll be ready for some comfier clothes anyway.