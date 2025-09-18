Karoline Leavitt's Red-Hot Dress On Trump's UK Visit Made Her Look So Out Of Place

Though there's plenty of news at home, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt decided to show off her lavish life by jet-setting with President Donald Trump across the pond. During the president's September 2025 stay in the U.K., Leavitt has been making sure to appear at every single public event she can. However, the fashion gods have not been kind to the petite press secretary, and Leavitt has been wearing some borderline inappropriate outfits while abroad.

Similar to the slinky off the shoulder dress Leavitt wore to the September 17 state dinner, she was spotted showing quite a bit of skin while posing with bestie and Melania Trump lookalike Margo Martin. Of course, the royal family are notoriously buttoned-up, especially when it comes to low-cut outfits, something Leavitt should have kept in mind when packing for her trip. While Leavitt might have thought the bold red number would help her stand out, she wore the dress in front of the King's Guards, whose uniform is a bold red jacket and black pants, making her accidentally blend in with the working men. However, luckily for Leavitt, there was plenty more of the trip to document.