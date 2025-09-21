Melania Trump Can't Outrun The Rumors About Her Love Life
Chatter that Melania Trump's marriage to Donald Trump is on the rocks has done the rounds for years, but one of the many rumors surrounding their supposedly fractured union may not be the first to come to mind. Some may remember that back in 2017, Melania was accused on social media of having an affair (and not with Justin Trudeau).
Yup, you read that right. ICYMI, back in 2017 a rumor began on X (then known as Twitter) that Melania was in a relationship with someone else. This, after author filmmaker Monica Byrne echoed stories she claimed she'd heard from an insider. Granted, she made it clear right off the bat that she wouldn't say who said insider was, and it's also worth noting that all of the posts have subsequently been deleted. Thankfully, the internet never forgets, and the rumor has been preserved: "Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby" (via Perez Hilton). Yikes. Byrne went on to claim that her source had told her that Donald not only knew, but had signed off on it ... literally (allegedly). "They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won," she wrote in another post, after which she said the insider claimed everything had to be re-negotiated post-victory. "She is imprisoned in that marriage for as long as he's president," Byrne wrote.
Of course, Donald may have won the 2016 election, but he did lose in 2020, which begs the question of why their supposed "agreement" wasn't honored, if there was one in place. Sure, some did think the Trumps were headed for divorce in 2021 after reports emerged that the couple was re-working their prenup. However, several years on, they were still together.
Some still think Melania is a cheater
Despite the fact that Monica Byrne said she couldn't reveal who had told her about the Melania Trump affair rumor — and the fact that she specifically said anything she'd shared on the matter was "hearsay," per Perez Hilton, many have continued to believe there was some truth to it. In fact, some internet users took things further and added even more spice to the claims.
In 2019, an X user who claimed to have organized transport for the stars of "The Apprentice" said Melania was never picked up from her and Donald's marital home. "Melania didn't live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend ... her pick-up was NOT on 5th Ave," they claimed. Chatter has also continued on Reddit, with anonymous users claiming to have heard that the boyfriend had even visited Melania at the White House on occasion.
Much like the Justin Trudeau rumors Melania has faced from 2019 onwards, actual evidence to suggest anything was really going on has been scant (read: nonexistent). However, the idea that, affair or not, the Trumps are headed for divorce is a pretty popular one. Again, no papers have been signed, so the jury is still out on whether that's actually the case. That said, the prenup renegotiations certainly didn't help matters. Even worse, despite the couple not divorcing, Donald's biographer pointed out that the way they lived their lives suggested that they were separated, whether officially or not. "They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage," Michael Wolff told The Daily Beast. Guess it's just another of the many rumors surrounding the first lady's love life. Don't hold your breath waiting for a comment because, if there's one thing we do know about Melania, it's that she loves her privacy.