Melania Trump Can't Outrun The Rumors About Her Love Life

Chatter that Melania Trump's marriage to Donald Trump is on the rocks has done the rounds for years, but one of the many rumors surrounding their supposedly fractured union may not be the first to come to mind. Some may remember that back in 2017, Melania was accused on social media of having an affair (and not with Justin Trudeau).

Yup, you read that right. ICYMI, back in 2017 a rumor began on X (then known as Twitter) that Melania was in a relationship with someone else. This, after author filmmaker Monica Byrne echoed stories she claimed she'd heard from an insider. Granted, she made it clear right off the bat that she wouldn't say who said insider was, and it's also worth noting that all of the posts have subsequently been deleted. Thankfully, the internet never forgets, and the rumor has been preserved: "Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby" (via Perez Hilton). Yikes. Byrne went on to claim that her source had told her that Donald not only knew, but had signed off on it ... literally (allegedly). "They had an agreement (written, I think) that if DT lost the election, they'd get divorced. But then he won," she wrote in another post, after which she said the insider claimed everything had to be re-negotiated post-victory. "She is imprisoned in that marriage for as long as he's president," Byrne wrote.

Of course, Donald may have won the 2016 election, but he did lose in 2020, which begs the question of why their supposed "agreement" wasn't honored, if there was one in place. Sure, some did think the Trumps were headed for divorce in 2021 after reports emerged that the couple was re-working their prenup. However, several years on, they were still together.