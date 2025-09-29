Buster Murdaugh Was Never The Same After His Brother Paul's Death

Long before the Murdaugh family became a worldwide phenomenon due to its connection to a series of untimely and/or mysterious deaths, the clan was veritable royalty in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The family had maintained a century-long presence in the region as circuit solicitors and respected attorneys, beginning with the election of Randolph Murdaugh Sr. as solicitor to the 14th judicial circuit in 1920.

Flash forward 100-plus years and his great-grandson, then-attorney Alex Murdaugh, was convicted for the 2021 murder of his youngest son, Paul Murdaugh (who, himself, was the driver in the 2019 boating accident that resulted in the death of his friend, Mallory Beach) and his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, at the family's Colleton County lodge, "Moselle." The violent murders — both mother and son were shot to death near the dog kennels on the property — and subsequent trial were the subjects of international curiosity, drawing press from every corner of the globe and inspiring a myriad of television specials, including the Netflix documentary, "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal."

In the wake of the deaths and Alex's double life sentence, only one member of the immediate family continued to live freely: Alex and Maggie's eldest — and sole surviving — son, Richard Alexander "Buster" Murdaugh, Jr. In the years prior to, during, and since the trial, Buster's name has been bandied about at a breakneck pace in connection with the tragedies that plagued his family. Here are the ways his life has changed following the deaths of his brother, Paul, and mother, Maggie.