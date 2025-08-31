Bizarre Details Of The Alex Murdaugh Case We Can't Move On From

When police arrived at Moselle after Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report what happened to his wife and son — and even during the call itself — Alex asserted that they were harmed as a response to another headline-making incident the family was involved in. Namely, the February 2019 boating accident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.

Paul Murdaugh and several friends, including Beach, had been traveling using the Murdaughs' boat, which crashed into a bridge, sending the young woman and others into the water. Beach's body was found a week later, and the cause of death was determined to be drowning and blunt force trauma. Paul was reportedly driving the vehicle and was said to be intoxicated and behaving erratically as he drove the boat. His blood alcohol was captured at .24 while in the hospital hours after the accident.

Despite being charged later with felony counts of boating under the influence — causing Beach's death and injuring two other riders — Paul never spent any time in jail. He was out on bond at the time of his 2021 death. Body camera footage from the scene of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh's murders showed Alex blaming the deaths on the boating accident, saying, "This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck a while back. We've been getting threats, I know that's what it is," as reported by The Hill.