Pics Of Lauren Sánchez Bezos That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

It's safe to say that Lauren Sánchez Bezos was never the same after meeting Jeff Bezos, both inside and out. Since sealing the deal with the billionaire, Sánchez has undergone a drastic physical transformation that's rendered her almost unrecognizable. Not surprisingly, it's led to Sánchez being subjected to plastic surgery speculation, and the stream of photos showcasing her mysteriously ever-changing face and figure has done little to quell the chatter.

Hooking up with Jeff has also resulted in Sánchez's public profile and financial standing skyrocketing. Likely, both will only continue to do so following the couple's star-studded big fat Italian wedding — despite Sánchez and Jeff's reported ironclad prenup. Still, she was far from a poverty-stricken nobody before they crossed paths. Sánchez was an Emmy-winning news anchor and red carpet regular, mingling with A-listers, rubbing shoulders with the elite, and happily posing for photographers. Sadly, though, when you compare the pics from back in the day with recent ones, Sánchez looks like an entirely different person.

Okay, you can argue that everybody's appearance changes with time. But it's rare (if ever) that aging brings about firmer, boosted boobs, impossibly plumped-up pouts, sculpted cheekbones, frozen foreheads, and chiseled little upturned noses. So, has the new Mrs. Bezos gone under the knife, or is she all au naturel? Check out pics of Sánchez pre-purported plastic surgery and decide for yourself.