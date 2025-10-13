Cheryl Hines' Voluptuous Outfit Proves She's In Her IDGAF Era Amid Kennedy Feud

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines, is standing by her man. There have been divorce rumors about Hines and RFK Jr., and many in the Kennedy family have spoken out against RFK Jr.'s political perspectives as he aligned himself with Trump. But Hines is standing firm through it all, and her latest Instagram post shows her in a sexy, sassy outfit for Scream Fest LA. Clearly, she's going to be living her life without caring about what others say about her or her husband.

Hines has worn some scandalous outfits in the past, but this one is giving glamour and it's showing off her curves. She paired a fitted silver, lace crop top with a leather midi skirt and some silver, pointy-toed stilettos. The fact that the comments are turned off on the post is the only hint that Hines is potentially caught up in the ongoing political drama over RFK Jr.'s controversial stances on things like vaccines and autism, and the fact that the Kennedy family clan at large isn't happy with him on his stances. Other than that, Hines looks completely unbothered and at the top of her style game.

Judging by the comments that were allowed on Hines's post, people seemed to love her outfit. One person said, "Aging backwards and looking HOT!" Another wrote, "What a gorgeous set you're wearing."