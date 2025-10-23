The Only Recap Of Kevin Spacey's Downfall You Need

As is the case with many celebrities, Kevin Spacey's predatory behavior actually seemed to be an open secret years before the dam broke in October 2017. Of course, the mainstream public only learned about this history of predation after he was already accused and discredited, and most of the Hollywood elite were only brave enough to say anything after the fact.

For instance, actor Denzel Washington wrote that there were rumors about Spacey in a November 2024 piece for Esquire, recounting the 2000 Oscars when he lost Best Actor to Spacey. Washington wrote, "There was talk in the town about what was going on over there on that side of the street, and that's between him and God. I ain't got nothing to do with that. I pray for him." Similarly, Rosie O'Donnell took to X (formerly Twitter) on October 30, 2017, in response to Spacey's apology by writing, "u don't remember the incident — 30 years ago? — f*** u kevin – like Harvey we all knew about u — I hope more men come forward."

It later emerged that there was apparently a whisper network on the set of Spacey films through which people would warn each other about him, as discussed in the documentary "Spacey Unmasked." One accuser named Jesse recalled a rule on the set of the 1999 film "The Big Kahuna," saying (via The Hollywood Reporter), "Everybody knows, if you don't want to go home with Kevin, don't be the last guy in the bar with him."