Reba McEntire Seemingly Gives Ex Narvel Blackstock The Middle Finger (& We Love It)

Reba McEntire totally served Narvel Blackstock up a middle finger, and we are so here for it! As many fans know, McEntire and Blackstock, her ex-husband, were involved in one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history, the staggering financial details of which are unmatched in Hollywood. (But just know that he was a very glaring low point in McEntire's relationship history). Now the beloved singer has totally dissed her most notorious ex, who walked away from their marriage a very, very, very rich man.

While McEntire lost a huge chunk of change in her divorce, she's gained a lot since moving on. During a new interview with People, McEntire showered her current man, Rex Linn, with heaps of positivity, while inadvertently making Blackstock look like a terrible partner. "I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," she admitted about the guy she's obviously head over heels for. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though." She also praised their working relationship on "Happy's Place," their NBC sitcom. "Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together — that's what's really special for me," she continued, adding, "I've not had that before." Especially not with Blackstock!

Unsurprisingly, Reba has nothing but good things to say about her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who tragically died in August 2025.