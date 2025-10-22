Reba McEntire Seemingly Gives Ex Narvel Blackstock The Middle Finger (& We Love It)
Reba McEntire totally served Narvel Blackstock up a middle finger, and we are so here for it! As many fans know, McEntire and Blackstock, her ex-husband, were involved in one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history, the staggering financial details of which are unmatched in Hollywood. (But just know that he was a very glaring low point in McEntire's relationship history). Now the beloved singer has totally dissed her most notorious ex, who walked away from their marriage a very, very, very rich man.
While McEntire lost a huge chunk of change in her divorce, she's gained a lot since moving on. During a new interview with People, McEntire showered her current man, Rex Linn, with heaps of positivity, while inadvertently making Blackstock look like a terrible partner. "I've never been loved by a man like Rex Linn," she admitted about the guy she's obviously head over heels for. "Rex is a very tender-hearted man, and I just love him with all my heart. He's a good guy. Real bashful though." She also praised their working relationship on "Happy's Place," their NBC sitcom. "Getting to work with Rex, drive to work with Rex and do the show, the rehearsals, drive home, talk about it, rehearse together — that's what's really special for me," she continued, adding, "I've not had that before." Especially not with Blackstock!
Unsurprisingly, Reba has nothing but good things to say about her stepson, Brandon Blackstock, who tragically died in August 2025.
Reba McEntire honors Brandon Blackstock
Brandon Blackstock, who passed away from cancer, wasn't on the best terms with his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, before he died, per ABC News. However, their past divorce drama didn't stop her from supporting Brandon, with whom she once parented two kids, going so far as to postpone the taping of her talk show to accommodate his illness and protect his privacy until the bitter end. So, of course, it goes without saying that his ex-mother-in-law, Reba McEntire, would have some profound things to say about the person she helped love and raise for so many years (even if she wasn't happy with his father).
"My relationship with my stepson, Brandon Blackstock, was precious," McEntire shared with People Magazine in October 2025. "I absolutely loved that child. He came into my life, I guess he was 4 years old. Then when Narvel and I got married, he was 13, 14." She also shared one of Brandon's favorite hobbies with the outlet. "He loved to scare people," McEntire continued. "We'd be at the office there at Starstruck [which was owned by Narvel] in Nashville and I'd be sitting at my desk and I'd see Penny Chubb [a Starstruck Entertainment employee] walk by going to the lady's room, and then here comes Brandon. He'd hide behind the pillar."
Interestingly, Rex Linn revealed that he once thought it would be funny to play a similar prank on McEntire by hiding in their home. In October 2024, the couple appeared together on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and Linn recalled to McEntire's former stepdaughter-in-law, "I grabbed her ankle and screamed as loud as I could and she just looked down and said, 'What are you doing down there?'" (via NBC). Maybe witnessing Brandon's shenanigans just had her prepared for such attempted scares.