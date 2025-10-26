Celebs Over 60 With Absolutely Gorgeous Wives

George Clooney met his wife Amal Clooney in Italy in July 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. At the beginning of the couple's romance, all eyes were on Amal for a number of reasons. For starters, she's breathtaking. But many people wondered if Amal would be the woman who would change George's life and take him off the most eligible bachelor list once and for all. And that's exactly what happened. The two fell in love and tied the knot in September 2014. Their wedding took place in the country where they met and was filled with the biggest names in the business.

"I met my lovely bride-to-be here in Italy, whom I will be marrying, in a couple of weeks, in Venice, of all places ... I would just like to say to my bride-to-be, Amal, that I love you very much and I can't wait to be your husband," George said while accepting the Humanitarian Award at the Celebrity Fight Night Gala in Florence, Italy, according to People magazine. Three years after the couple's nuptials, they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella. Through marriage and motherhood, Amal has managed to turn heads any time she steps out. From her stunning facial features, including her brown eyes, to her long, brunette hair, there is something almost exotic about the Lebanese beauty. And we can't forget about her impeccable style or human rights work. It seems as though Amal always makes a splash.