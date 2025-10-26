Celebs Over 60 With Absolutely Gorgeous Wives
Having a successful Hollywood marriage isn't all that common these days, but there are certainly some actors who seem to find the key to long-lasting love — with incredibly gorgeous women. Though some of Hollywood's elite are aging, the women in their lives are as stunning as ever, and we're taking a look at some of the most notable lookers. The men on this list are quite handsome themselves, but it's safe to say that their better halves steal the show more often than not.
From date nights to glamorous red carpet events, these men have wives they are proud to show off, and rightfully so. From George Clooney's wife, Amal Clooney, to Michael Douglas' wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful women who are married to celebrities over 60. These women clearly keep their men young and almost always make headlines whenever they step out in public.
George Clooney's wife Amal Clooney is a stunning brunette
George Clooney met his wife Amal Clooney in Italy in July 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend. At the beginning of the couple's romance, all eyes were on Amal for a number of reasons. For starters, she's breathtaking. But many people wondered if Amal would be the woman who would change George's life and take him off the most eligible bachelor list once and for all. And that's exactly what happened. The two fell in love and tied the knot in September 2014. Their wedding took place in the country where they met and was filled with the biggest names in the business.
"I met my lovely bride-to-be here in Italy, whom I will be marrying, in a couple of weeks, in Venice, of all places ... I would just like to say to my bride-to-be, Amal, that I love you very much and I can't wait to be your husband," George said while accepting the Humanitarian Award at the Celebrity Fight Night Gala in Florence, Italy, according to People magazine. Three years after the couple's nuptials, they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella. Through marriage and motherhood, Amal has managed to turn heads any time she steps out. From her stunning facial features, including her brown eyes, to her long, brunette hair, there is something almost exotic about the Lebanese beauty. And we can't forget about her impeccable style or human rights work. It seems as though Amal always makes a splash.
Eddie Murphy married blonde beauty Paige Butcher in 2024
Actor Eddie Murphy married Australian-born model Paige Butcher in July 2024. The pair had been together for more than a decade when they decided to make things official, exchanging vows on the island of Anguilla. Butcher capitalized on her looks from a young age, starting her modeling career as a teenager. Of course, it helped that her mother was a fashion designer. "I was modeling for my mum's stuff, and everybody said, 'You should be a model.' So at 13, I started really taking it more seriously," Butcher told Vanity Fair in 2013.
Over the years, Butcher has accompanied Murphy to a variety of events, showing off her stunning looks on red carpets around the globe. The blonde beauty doesn't usually rely on heavy makeup, letting her natural beauty come through more often than not. And, when it comes to her figure, she admits that she prefers to stay active doing various activities as opposed to hitting the gym every day. "I like going to the beach in Venice and riding my bike for a couple hours. I get very bored working out. I would rather do something fun," she told Vanity Fair.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart are going strong since 2010
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood. The pair has been an item since 2002, after first meeting one another at the 59th Golden Globe Awards. It seems it was love at first sight, which isn't all that surprising given how beautiful Flockhart is! Over the past two decades, Flockhart has wowed at various events on the arm of her very own "Indiana Jones."
In March 2025, Flockhart made headlines when she decided to attend the New Group's 30th Anniversary Gala in New York without makeup. She walked the red carpet completely fresh-faced, with her signature short hair slightly curled as it bounced off her shoulders. The "Ally McBeal" star appears to have embraced the aging process and isn't shy about showing off her good looks. Though Ford wasn't at the event with his wife, we're sure he loved every minute of her au natural night on the town. Flockhart and Ford have a 22-year age difference, but she has never let that bother her. "It doesn't faze me. Sometimes I even say, 'Wow, I keep forgetting that he's 22 years older than me.' It doesn't factor into our relationship at all," she told Hello! magazine in 2003.
Luciana Pedraza is Robert Duvall's fourth wife
Robert Duvall married his fourth wife, Luciana Pedraza, in 2005, after the two met in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Duvall found himself in a bakery at the time, and Pedraza's friends encouraged her to invite him out. "I didn't want to, but my friends said, 'Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango.' So we walked around the block and talked. I said, 'Mr. Duvall, here's my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you,' with no expectations. And he came," Pedraza told The Austin Chronicle in 2003.
The gorgeous brunette has been by her husband's side at various movie premieres, award shows, and other events. The two are very supportive of one another and have even done quite a few projects together over the years. There's no denying that Pedraza is easy on the eyes, and we can't help but point out that her looks resemble the stunning Angie Harmon. Now Duvall and Pedraza have quite the age difference, even though they share the same birthday; Duvall was born in 1931, while Pedraza was born more than 40 years later in 1972, but that hasn't slowed their love story down. "She's much younger than I am," Duvall told The Washington Post in 2010. "When I met her father he said, 'I don't know whether to call you father or son!'" he joked.
Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson is simply gorgeous
Tom Hanks and his gorgeous wife Rita Wilson have another love story for the ages. Married since 1988, Hanks and Wilson have been by each other's sides through thick and thin. The two first met on the set of the sitcom "Bosom Buddies" way back in 1981. What started off as a friendship blossomed into something truly lovely, and it's clear that Wilson has aged like a fine wine. Life hasn't always been kind to Wilson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, but she seems to always come out on top. "You never know how your spouse is going to react in a situation like this. I was so amazed, so blown away by the care my husband gave me ... who knew it would make you even closer?" Wilson told The New York Times following a double mastectomy.
As Wilson approaches her 70s (no, we can't believe it either), she carries herself extremely well. She exudes confidence, which makes her even more gorgeous. She and her husband spend a great deal of time together in Greece, and it seems that the Mediterranean way of life is only complementing Wilson's good looks.
Alejandra Silva is married to Richard Gere
Richard Gere is no stranger to beautiful women, and his wife proves that. The "Pretty Woman" actor and Alejandra Silva shared their love with the world in 2018, revealing their plans to wed — and start a family together, despite the 33-year age gap between them. The brunette beauty who hails from Spain has undoubtedly kept her husband young, and she always seems to be glowing whenever they are together. In 2024, Gere announced that he and his wife — and their two kids — had decided to move to Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends and her culture. She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers," he told Vanity Fair Spain months before leaving the U.S.
A few months later, Gere did an interview with Elle España in which he talked about how happy he and his wife have been. "The truth is that you are seeing us in our momentum. We are happier than ever. [She] because she is at home and I because, if she is happy, I am happy," he told the outlet. There is nothing more stunning than a happy woman, and Silva totally embodies that.
Michael Douglas' wife Catherine Zeta-Jones has a timeless look
There's no denying that this celebrity couple has been serving looks since 1998. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are easily one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, and one of the best looking. Zeta-Jones is known for her glamorous features, most notably her signature long, dark hair. There has never been a time that Zeta-Jones didn't hit the mark, and everyone knows it, especially her husband. Following a brief split in 2013, Douglas chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about reconciling with his wife. "It can't be a one-way street," Douglas told the talk show host (via People). "But I'm crazy about her. And yeah, I think every couple has their difficult times. The only problem is, as you well know, we're all in the public eye, and it tends to get a little more exposed than most. We're back stronger than ever."
More recently, Zeta-Jones has capitalized on her appearance with her role in Netflix's hit series, "Wednesday." She took on the iconic role of Morticia Addams on the show and has brought her good genes along for the ride. Moreover, Zeta-Jones is having the time of her life portraying Addams. "I'd be very happy to play Morticia to the end of my days," she told The Hollywood Reporter in September 2025.
Annette Bening is the beautiful wife of Warren Beatty
Annette Bening is the lovely wife of Warren Beatty. The two first met while filming "Bugsy" in 1991, and the rest of their love story is history, as they say. The couple has managed to keep their marriage exciting by building a strong foundation — and by keeping communication open. "I think in some ways we're very different, some ways we're alike," Bening said on Today in 2016. "But the differences, I think, help us and there's some fire there. We want the same things," she added. At the time, the two had been married for almost 25 years.
Bening, who's known for her roles in films like "American Beauty" and "The Kids Are All Right," has graced movie screens and red carpets with a sense of elegance. In an interview with AARP that was published in 2019, journalist David Hochman described the actress as having a "beautiful carriage." He noted that Bening appeared taller in person and suggested it could be due to her "confidence and ease." Indeed, Bening seems to light up the room when she enters, and one could easily argue that the way in which she carries herself makes her even more stunning.
Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria Baldwin is in incredible shape
Alec Baldwin got a second chance at love when he met Hilaria Baldwin (born Hillary Hayward-Thomas) in 2011. He locked eyes with her, and something told him that the gorgeous brunette was someone he needed to get to know. And so, he did what any regular guy would do; he gave Hilaria his card and encouraged her to call him. She did, but she admitted to The New York Times that she wasn't sure if it was the right move. Turns out, it was. The couple tied the knot in June 2012 and went on to have seven children together, building a whole new life on a chance meeting.
Hilaria has always been a beautiful woman, but has really come into her own after marrying Alec and becoming a mother. Through it all, she's kept up with her passion for yoga and has been known to show off her incredible figure on social media. And, yes, she still looks amazing even after so many pregnancies. In 2025, Hilaria was cast on Season 34 of "Dancing With the Stars," where she showed off her personality and her dance talent. She and her ballroom pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, were voted off the show during week three.
John Stamos found love later in life with gorgeous wife Caitlin McHugh
"Full House" star John Stamos found his person later in life, and it seems he really won the lottery with wife Caitlin McHugh. The pair met on the set of "Law & Order: SVU" and wed in 2018. At the time, Stamos was 55 years old and McHugh was 32. A short while later, she gave birth to a baby boy, making Stamos a dad. Over the past few years, Stamos hasn't been shy about praising his wife and letting everyone know that he finds her beautiful.
"We're a perfect balance. I'm like hyper and tense and she's like, 'It's cool man. Everything's fine,'" the actor told People magazine in October 2017. "She's so calm and so graceful, which I'm not either of those things. So it's a great balance," he continued, adding, "And she's just a pure, authentic beauty. Like she's not trying to be something she isn't. She doesn't care about money or showbiz." We certainly can't disagree. McHugh has worked as an actress and a model, but she has shifted her focus to being a mom — and prioritizing her health. In an interview with E! News in 2024, McHugh said that she decided to take a step back from the entertainment business — but she still keeps plenty busy. "I've got a bracelet company and I recently started a nonprofit," she told the outlet.