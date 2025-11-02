The Interview That Destroyed Prince Andrew's Image

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Convicted sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been in the news a lot over the years, despite being found dead in his prison cell in 2019. Many of his alleged friends (like President Trump) have been caught in the crossfire, including the Duke of York, Andrew Windsor. Brother to King Charles and son of Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew has had a shady side that's brought him scrutiny for all sorts of things over the decades, from his playboy lifestyle and his sketchy financial dealings to his reportedly rude and narcissistic behavior. Perhaps more than anything, though, Andrew has been plagued by his associations with Epstein, something which blew up in the mainstream shortly after Epstein's death in 2019 with one of the most infamous interviews in British history.

While Andrew's life as a disgraced royal may be pathetic today, he still had some shreds of decency before being interviewed by the BBC's Emily Maitlis in November 2019 for the program "Newsnight." In terms of Andrew's life, there are only two modern eras — pre-"Newsnight" and post-"Newsnight." That's because Andrew dug himself into such a deep, uncomfortable hole during the interview that practically nobody would ever see him the same way again. "[He] lost the respect of the nation," Maitlis told the BBC of Andrew's disastrous interview performance. It was arguably the first major domino in Andrew's epic downfall, one that continues to this day.