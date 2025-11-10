Photos Of Brittany Mahomes That Make Us Miss Her Old Face
Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has admitted to getting cosmetic procedures as part of her major glow-up. In 2023, during an Instagram Q&A with her fans, the controversial WAG revealed that she gets lip fillers, saying they're her favorite treatment to get done at the doctor's office. She hasn't confessed to anything else beyond that (at least, so far), though fans believe she's had more work done than just basic fillers. At least one plastic surgeon is of the opinion she's also likely had a nose job. "The dorsum of her nose appears more thin and geometric in more recent photos which could represent great make-up contouring, or surgically speaking, a rhinoplasty (i.e. nose job) has been performed," said Dr. Patrick Davis, who also estimated the price tag of Brittany's makeover to be upward of $30 thousand, depending on which specific procedures were involved.
Looking at her before-and-after pics, it's clear that Brittany has had a major transformation. Unfortunately, not everyone has reacted kindly to her new lewk, with some saying she hardly looks like her old self anymore with all the cosmetic work. "She was your typical blond all american Texas girl that was obsessed with horses... She was actually so cute then," one Reddit user opined. "Such a shame," they added. "People get money and build themselves a whole new face." And judging by her throwback snaps, you can see they weren't exaggerating.
Brittany Mahomes is recognizable in her old photos
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have been together since they were teenagers. In 2018, the QB sensation shared some before-and-after pics of them together, one of which was taken during their time at Whitehouse High School in Texas, where they met six years prior. "My valentine from the beginning to now! #DontLookAtMyHair," Patrick captioned the photos, which showed Brittany years before she ever dabbled in cosmetic enhancements and without her infamous XL-sized pucker. No fillers, no nose job, no Botox — just pure, effortless beauty. And she looked her age, before all the fame and societal pressures convinced her to touch her face. Sigh.
No-makeup selfie
Brittany Mahomes is quite the stunner even without a full beat. In 2020, she shared a glimpse of what she looks like without makeup in a pair of selfies posted to Instagram with the caption, "Know your worth, know who you are & don't take anyone's s***!" in response to her haters. Though she may have started experimenting with lip fillers, they were nowhere near as full and dramatic as they look today by all means. Ironically, a user praised Mahomes for allowing her "natural beauty to shine through in todays world of elective surgeries, injections and implants." Welp, that didn't age well.
Date night
Look, a little enhancement can't hurt anyone as long as it's done in moderation. Here, Brittany Mahomes nails the perfect look with just the right amount of fillers and a soft, glowy makeup look. She and Patrick Mahomes enjoyed a fun night out in Kansas City after officially becoming parents with the birth of their daughter, Sterling Skye, in February 2021. They coordinated in blue and orange ensembles, with Brittany (literally) glowing in a neon orange blazer with a white inner top, silver slacks, and matching tangerine heels. Sadly, she has since fallen victim to the Republican makeup trend, opting for harsher contour lines, heavy foundation, too much blush, and overly plump lips. Whoever did her makeup and gave her lips that perfect plump in this photo definitely deserves a raise!
She went no makeup for Thanksgiving 2019
In 2021, Brittany Mahomes decided to rock a bare-faced look for Thanksgiving Day celebrations with Patrick Mahomes and their sweet daughter, Sterling. "1st Thanksgiving with Ster Girl. Extra thankful," Brit captioned her Instagram post before greeting her followers with a happy Thanksgiving. She was dressed casually in a Burberry top and plain white jeans that perfectly matched Sterling's dress and Patrick's outfit. How cute is this family? Anyway, Brittany kept her look completely au naturel, with virtually zero products on her face, perhaps save for some skincare. This was all before she seemingly began using filler injections, judging by the size and shape of her lips. Still gorgeous though!
Newlywed glow
Just married! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes said "I do" in 2022 at an intimate ceremony in Hawaii after 10 years and one child together. In a snap Brittany shared to Instagram, she and Patrick exuded that newlywed glow as they posed for a photo with the sunlight hitting their faces. She wore virtually no makeup as she smiled and hugged Patrick close. "Oh man do I love ya," the fitness entrepreneur wrote in the caption, with a smiling face and a red heart emoji. In the comments, fans were quick to praise the Kansas City Current co-owner's makeup-free glow. As one follower commented, "You're always beautiful.. but I love makeup free, careless and happy Brittany!" Another said in agreement: "You're glowing!" Uhm, totally!
She looked decent at the Met Gala
In 2023, Brittany Mahomes walked the red carpet with her husband, Patrick Mahomes, for their first-ever Met Gala appearance, dressed in coordinating black and white Hugo Boss looks. In keeping with the year's theme, which was meant to honor the late fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, Brittany arrived in an off-the-shoulder gown with silver accents and a thigh-high slit that perfectly matched Patrick's sleek custom suit. Despite the obvious signs of lip filler, the former soccer player wowed in photos shared by her makeup artist Alexis Oakley on Instagram ahead of the star-studded ball. Compare that to this glam pic of Brittany, and this Instagram snapshot, both taken in 2024, where her lips look so inflated from being injected with too much silicone, they seem ready to explode any second.