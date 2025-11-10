Photos Of Brittany Mahomes That Make Us Miss Her Old Face

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has admitted to getting cosmetic procedures as part of her major glow-up. In 2023, during an Instagram Q&A with her fans, the controversial WAG revealed that she gets lip fillers, saying they're her favorite treatment to get done at the doctor's office. She hasn't confessed to anything else beyond that (at least, so far), though fans believe she's had more work done than just basic fillers. At least one plastic surgeon is of the opinion she's also likely had a nose job. "The dorsum of her nose appears more thin and geometric in more recent photos which could represent great make-up contouring, or surgically speaking, a rhinoplasty (i.e. nose job) has been performed," said Dr. Patrick Davis, who also estimated the price tag of Brittany's makeover to be upward of $30 thousand, depending on which specific procedures were involved.

Looking at her before-and-after pics, it's clear that Brittany has had a major transformation. Unfortunately, not everyone has reacted kindly to her new lewk, with some saying she hardly looks like her old self anymore with all the cosmetic work. "She was your typical blond all american Texas girl that was obsessed with horses... She was actually so cute then," one Reddit user opined. "Such a shame," they added. "People get money and build themselves a whole new face." And judging by her throwback snaps, you can see they weren't exaggerating.