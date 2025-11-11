Salacious Rumors About Stranger Things Star David Harbour

On the off chance you haven't listened to Lily Allen's "West End Girl" album, here's a spoiler: It contains a lot of digs towards her ex-husband, "Stranger Things" star David Harbour. In fact, that may even be an understatement, as Allen's fifth studio album brings to light a whole lot of salacious rumors about the actor.

Allen and Harbour's relationship started in 2019, with the couple meeting on Raya that year. They moved fast, marrying in Las Vegas in 2020, and in an interview with The Times, the singer gushed that it felt different to any of the other relationships she'd been in previously. She was also asked whether the marriage was a monogamous one, to which she replied, "At this point it is. And I'd like it to stay that way."

Enter the first of the crude accusations Allen has levelled at her now-ex-husband — that is, that he pressured her into an open marriage. In the titular track of "West End Girl," the song ends with Allen receiving a FaceTime call. Though only Allen's voice is audible, it's clear that the conversation is with her partner, and certainly seems as though she's being asked for an open marriage "arrangement." More than that, though, it's clear from Allen's voice that she's not comfortable with the idea, breaking slightly as she tells him, "I mean, it doesn't make me feel great." She hints at that again in another song on the album, "Nonmonogamummy," which sees the singer reveal, in part, "I don't wanna f*** with anyone else, I know that's all you wanna do / I'm so committed that I'd lose myself 'cause I don't want to lose you." Unsurprisingly, a slew of online chatter about the pros and cons of nonmonogamy in a marriage ensued, with Harbour's name at the center of it all.