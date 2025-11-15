Kathy Griffin's Divorce From Ex Randy Bick Was More Tragic Than We Knew

Kathy Griffin has faced plenty of tragedy in her life, including the deaths of three siblings and her parents. After losing a brother and a sister to cancer, Griffin herself was diagnosed with cancer and had half of her left lung removed in 2021. But Griffin's health issues paled in comparison with what she went through at the end of her marriage to Randy Bick. "My divorce took me out," she told People in October 2025.

While many people feel relief after a divorce, Griffin felt nothing but sorrow. "I'm not going to lie. Some people are like, 'I was glad I got rid of them, and I've never felt better.' I was down for the count. It was harder than cancer," she revealed. Griffin filed for divorce from Bick, a marketing executive, in December 2023, and the proceedings were finalized in January 2025. Griffin had previously hinted at how hard it had hit her. "One day at a time," she told People in May 2024. "One show at a time."

Griffin was on her "My Life on the PTSD List" tour — an opportunity she welcomed with open arms. "I'm just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it," she said. Griffin's divorce came on the heels of not only her cancer battle, but also her complex PTSD diagnosis in early 2023. "The great Joan Rivers used to say, 'The more your life is in the s**t, the fun you are,'" Griffin said. "So I must be hilarious." Griffin really went through a lot in a short amount of time.