Kathy Griffin's Divorce From Ex Randy Bick Was More Tragic Than We Knew
Kathy Griffin has faced plenty of tragedy in her life, including the deaths of three siblings and her parents. After losing a brother and a sister to cancer, Griffin herself was diagnosed with cancer and had half of her left lung removed in 2021. But Griffin's health issues paled in comparison with what she went through at the end of her marriage to Randy Bick. "My divorce took me out," she told People in October 2025.
While many people feel relief after a divorce, Griffin felt nothing but sorrow. "I'm not going to lie. Some people are like, 'I was glad I got rid of them, and I've never felt better.' I was down for the count. It was harder than cancer," she revealed. Griffin filed for divorce from Bick, a marketing executive, in December 2023, and the proceedings were finalized in January 2025. Griffin had previously hinted at how hard it had hit her. "One day at a time," she told People in May 2024. "One show at a time."
Griffin was on her "My Life on the PTSD List" tour — an opportunity she welcomed with open arms. "I'm just so grateful to be on tour, so it takes my mind off it," she said. Griffin's divorce came on the heels of not only her cancer battle, but also her complex PTSD diagnosis in early 2023. "The great Joan Rivers used to say, 'The more your life is in the s**t, the fun you are,'" Griffin said. "So I must be hilarious." Griffin really went through a lot in a short amount of time.
Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick broke up twice
Kathy Griffin's split from Randy Bick proved contentious from the beginning. As soon as she filed for divorce, her estranged husband left their shared home and went MIA. She needed to serve him the papers, but he was nowhere to be found. She even hired a private investigator, but that too proved unsuccessful. "[Griffin] will make further attempts to locate [Bick] and will now take steps to enter his default," court documents obtained by People read.
Bick responded to her filing a few days later, requesting spousal support in accordance with their prenuptial agreement, according to People. Griffin and Bick had been together for more than a decade, having met at a food and wine festival in 2011. However, they didn't tie the knot until January 1, 2020, in a short ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin. Their surprise wedding came a little over a year after they broke up for the first time.
Griffin announced the split on social media to avoid tabloid speculation. "God help me, but I¹m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up. After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways," she wrote on X. The split was short-lived, though. Four months later, Griffin had gotten back together with Bick. It turned out that Griffin's controversial Donald Trump photo strained their relationship, as Bick came from a family of Trump supporters. They obviously worked it out and went on to marry, but the red flags in Griffin and Bick's marriage were always there.