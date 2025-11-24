Nightmare Close-Up Of Pam Bondi Suggests Her Plastic Surgeon Missed A Spot
Many people believe Pam Bondi looks young for her age, but they might change their minds if they take a closer look. Bondi's rumored plastic surgery looked worse than ever when she attended the ceremony at the Pentagon honoring the 24th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. It was a solemn event, and the attorney general followed decorum by wearing an all-black ensemble. She sported a tight-fitting top, a blazer adorned with gold buttons, and a pair of flared pants. During the ceremony, she was photographed sitting attentively with her legs crossed, her hands resting on her knee, and an intense look on her face. Unfortunately for Bondi, photographers also captured a close-up that was quite revealing.
The zoomed-in image of the AG did her no favors by both revealing her age and that she had likely had work done on her face. The close-up revealed wrinkles, but that was the least of her worries, as it also showed how a surgeon had possibly botched a procedure. Bondi's nose looked unnatural from that angle; the area between her eyes and the bridge of her nose looked concave, as if there was a massive dent in her face.
The appearance of Bondi's neck previously suggested that the plastic surgery rumors weren't total BS, and plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Rosenberg cited a different area near her nose as a telltale sign of going under the knife when comparing before and after photos. "Her nasolabial folds [creases that run from the sides of the nose] are better in more recent photos," he told the Daily Mail in January 2025. There have been other indicators that Bondi's cosmetic procedures have worked against her.
How much Pam Bondi has possibly spent on cosmetic procedures
Speaking about the possible procedures Pam Bondi has undergone, Dr. Paul Rosenberg told the Daily Mail that he suspected she had a neck lift or facelift. That was apparent in a video Bondi posted where her plastic surgery looked to be deteriorating. The June 2025 Instagram clip featured the attorney general recapping a discussion she had with NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker. Besides footage of their meeting, the vid showed Bondi speaking in front of an American flag as a backdrop, and that was where the work she had done was most apparent.
From the front, the impacted area of Bondi's nose that stood out in the September 11 snaps was not as noticeable, but her jawline jutted out in a way that made it appear like it had possibly been surgically enhanced. Perhaps she had not gone under the knife, but it did point to Bondi at least having fillers in her face that may have dissolved. Bondi's neck appeared tight, which was odd since it also showed her age with wrinkles. This potentially indicated that she had some sort of lift at one point.
Looking for more concrete answers about these rumored surgeries, Nicki Swift asked for an expert opinion the month after the clip was posted. Comparing Bondi's appearance before and after the rumored plastic surgery painted a clear picture of the work she had done, Dr. Raja Mohan told us. Mohan also gave a ballpark figure on what Bondi spent on her cosmetic overhaul. "If she has maintained these treatments over time, excluding an additional lower facelift and blepharoplasty, which don't need to be repeated every year, the total investment could easily exceed $70,000 across several years," the surgeon told us.