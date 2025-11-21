Karoline Leavitt Revives Donald Trump Smell Rumors & Outs His 'Creepy' Scent Habit
In a rare moment in which Karoline Leavitt wasn't giving her best Regina George impression in the White House press briefing room, she appeared on "Pod Force One with Amanda Devine" — and among other topics, she addressed the time her Lord and savior Donald Trump began spritzing Ahmed al-Sharaa, the president of Syria with his name-brand cologne. Unfortunately for Leavitt, though, her comments didn't exactly allay the rumors about Trump smelling pretty bad.
We'll start by saying we almost questioned if it was Leavitt on "Pod Force One." After all, we're so used to the press secretary looking as though she's been sucking on a lemon all day (then again, that could just be the filler) that seeing her actually laughing rather than snickering sarcastically had us doing several double-takes. However, if there's anything that can make Leavitt smile, it's her boss — or at least his ridiculous antics. Asked by Devine about the bizarre moment he presented Ahmed al-Sharaa with a bottle of his cologne, and then began spraying himself and al-Sharaa with it (as awkwardly seen in this YouTube clip), Leavitt all but tipped her head back with glee as she gushed about Trump's supremely inappropriate habit. "Let me tell you, that happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with members of our cabinet, [with] myself. He has a cologne and a perfume ... he's just showing off his wonderful scents. He's very generous." Insert Cillian Murphy eye roll GIF here.
Host: The Syrian president came in, and Trump sprayed perfume all over him. Did he smell?
Leavitt: That happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with cabinet members, myself.
pic.twitter.com/5Ogv0gtXGM
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2025
Of course, many were quick to point out that Trump may have been trying to mask his own BO. After all, like we said, the president's aroma has long been a talking point — and no, not because people just can't get enough of Trump Victory 45 – 47.
Trump is said to smell like BO, fast food, and makeup
So, just what might the, "rich, masculine notes with a refined, lasting finish" provided by Trump Victory 45 – 47 be able to mask? According to those who claim to have knowledge of the president's signature aroma, a number of things. Self-professed "RINO" and Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger first joked about Donald Trump's smell in a post to X, formerly Twitter. "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can," he wrote. Gross! Asked about it in an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Kinzinger expanded on that, giving some specifics. "So if you take, like, armpits, ketchup, makeup and a little butt, probably like that, all mixed up," he quipped, and given Trump's well-documented daily diet of junk food and his tragic obsession with bronzer, we're not surprised. Kinzinger went on to add, "You definitely wouldn't want to bottle it up and wear Trump cologne." TBH, we're surprised he didn't sue for potential loss of earnings.
Another figure to have spoken about Trump's essence is Kathy Griffin. Though many of us think of Trump and Griffin in relation to the latter's controversial photo scandal circa 2017, once upon a time, she actually made an appearance on "The Celebrity Apprentice," and in a post to X, she concurred that he didn't exactly smell like roses. Sharing that she hadn't been a contestant but was included in two challenges with Liza Minnelli and Joan Rivers, Griffin recounted, "Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad." Eau de shame.
To be clear, we haven't caught a whiff of the president ourselves. However, based on those who have (and no, that doesn't include his dedicated fangirl Karoline Leavitt), we reckon that's probably for the best.