Karoline Leavitt Revives Donald Trump Smell Rumors & Outs His 'Creepy' Scent Habit

In a rare moment in which Karoline Leavitt wasn't giving her best Regina George impression in the White House press briefing room, she appeared on "Pod Force One with Amanda Devine" — and among other topics, she addressed the time her Lord and savior Donald Trump began spritzing Ahmed al-Sharaa, the president of Syria with his name-brand cologne. Unfortunately for Leavitt, though, her comments didn't exactly allay the rumors about Trump smelling pretty bad.

We'll start by saying we almost questioned if it was Leavitt on "Pod Force One." After all, we're so used to the press secretary looking as though she's been sucking on a lemon all day (then again, that could just be the filler) that seeing her actually laughing rather than snickering sarcastically had us doing several double-takes. However, if there's anything that can make Leavitt smile, it's her boss — or at least his ridiculous antics. Asked by Devine about the bizarre moment he presented Ahmed al-Sharaa with a bottle of his cologne, and then began spraying himself and al-Sharaa with it (as awkwardly seen in this YouTube clip), Leavitt all but tipped her head back with glee as she gushed about Trump's supremely inappropriate habit. "Let me tell you, that happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with members of our cabinet, [with] myself. He has a cologne and a perfume ... he's just showing off his wonderful scents. He's very generous." Insert Cillian Murphy eye roll GIF here.

Host: The Syrian president came in, and Trump sprayed perfume all over him. Did he smell? Leavitt: That happens all the time. Not just with the Syrian president, but I've seen it with other foreign leaders. I've seen it with cabinet members, myself.

Of course, many were quick to point out that Trump may have been trying to mask his own BO. After all, like we said, the president's aroma has long been a talking point — and no, not because people just can't get enough of Trump Victory 45 – 47.