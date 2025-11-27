The 10 Worst Outfits First Ladies Have Been Caught Wearing

The role of the First Lady of the United States has evolved over the years. In addition to overseeing domestic affairs in the White House, it now includes public-facing social duties, such as leading campaigns that support veterans and creating initiatives focused on the wellness of children nationwide. Beyond these important causes, First Ladies have played a crucial part in influencing the world of fashion.

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama's style, for instance, featured off-the-rack clothes that were readily available to the public and often sold out quickly. Impressively, a study by David Yermack, a professor of finance and business transformation at New York University's Stern School of Business, showed that Obama helped publicly traded clothing companies make up to $2.7 billion in sales (via ABC News) as of November 2010.

First ladies' outfits have been so influential that over the years, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History has showcased their gowns in various exhibitions. Even though some of their past looks have been head-turning, like the rare times Melania Trump pulled off a pantsuit better than Kamala Harris, sometimes our favorite first ladies just fell short of the mark. We've seen them wearing outfits that were culturally insensitive, pairing chic looks with mismatched shoes, and in some instances, simply choosing the wrong accessories.