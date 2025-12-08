Why Kristi Noem Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'

Mar-a-Lago face has taken over Donald Trump's world — it's a look characterized by over-the-top makeup and obvious cosmetic procedures, and Kristi Noem is one of the trend's leading figures. In fact, Noem's jarring transformation has become the mold for the Mar-a-Lago face. She hasn't admitted to getting any plastic surgeries done, though that hasn't stopped the rumors from flying, because the Secretary of Homeland Security ticks all the boxes.

In the makeup department, Noem rocks the smoky eyes, the fake eyelashes, clumpy mascara, and caked-on foundation. She also wears her hair in the characteristic long, slightly wavy, bouncy locks that have become associated with the women in Trump's circle. And then there is the plastic surgery. A plastic surgeon estimated that Noem's rumored face makeover cost at least $25,000. In May 2025, Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa based in Newport Beach, California, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Noem has likely gotten a mini facelift and a neck lift on top of skin rejuvenation treatments.

Niccole also believes Noem has face fillers, which are more clearly visible in her lips. But one feature proves that Noem's Mar-a-Lago face has gone too far: her neck. As her face continued to change, her neck stayed slightly behind. Some photos show that her neck shows signs of aging not seen on her face, making the two look disjointed.