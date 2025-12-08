Why Kristi Noem Has One Of The Worst Cases Of 'Mar-A-Lago Face'
Mar-a-Lago face has taken over Donald Trump's world — it's a look characterized by over-the-top makeup and obvious cosmetic procedures, and Kristi Noem is one of the trend's leading figures. In fact, Noem's jarring transformation has become the mold for the Mar-a-Lago face. She hasn't admitted to getting any plastic surgeries done, though that hasn't stopped the rumors from flying, because the Secretary of Homeland Security ticks all the boxes.
In the makeup department, Noem rocks the smoky eyes, the fake eyelashes, clumpy mascara, and caked-on foundation. She also wears her hair in the characteristic long, slightly wavy, bouncy locks that have become associated with the women in Trump's circle. And then there is the plastic surgery. A plastic surgeon estimated that Noem's rumored face makeover cost at least $25,000. In May 2025, Dr. Michael Niccole, founder and Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center and MedSpa based in Newport Beach, California, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Noem has likely gotten a mini facelift and a neck lift on top of skin rejuvenation treatments.
Niccole also believes Noem has face fillers, which are more clearly visible in her lips. But one feature proves that Noem's Mar-a-Lago face has gone too far: her neck. As her face continued to change, her neck stayed slightly behind. Some photos show that her neck shows signs of aging not seen on her face, making the two look disjointed.
Kristi Noem's face transformation happened in a few years
Most Americans may have become familiar with Kristi Noem after she became Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. But those who knew her from her time as a congresswoman between 2011 and 2019 (seen above in 2012) surely had to do a double-take. Up until she became South Dakota governor in 2019, Noem looked like a different person. Noem's transformation has been nothing short of staggering.
Social media users were quick to point it out. Early in her tenure in the Trump administration, an X user did a side-by-side to show the changes. "Women in Trump's cult need to stop. Does anyone think Noem looks better? As she gets older, the Lord only knows how that filler is going to droop and decay. Her children must be a little freaked out," the tweet read. Fellow netizens had a lot of opinions on the matter. Unsurprisingly, most agreed that the Mar-a-Lago face did her no favors.
Women in Trump's cult need to stop
Does anyone think Noem looks better?
As she gets older, the Lord only knows how that filler is going to droop and decay
Her children must be a little freaked out pic.twitter.com/LHQvYR5UBy
— RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) February 9, 2025
However, some came out in Noem's defense, and not necessarily because they thought she looks better today. "How about a day when women don't criticise how other women look? That might be the start of something positive. Try it," another user wrote.