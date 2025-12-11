12 Rumors About Taylor Swift We Couldn't Ignore

Despite her relatively young age, Taylor Swift has been a prominent figure in the pop culture zeitgeist for the better part of two decades at this point, dating to the release of her eponymous debut country album way back in 2006. She doesn't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down, either, releasing her album "The Life of a Showgirl" to five-star reviews in 2025, continuing to bolster the ranks of her worldwide army of Swifties, and dominating the tabloid discussion with her comings and goings alongside NFL star/husband-to-be Travis Kelce.

But as Swift's star continues to shine, so, too, does the media circus and fan frenzy surrounding her; A phenomenon giving rise to wild tales about what she's up to behind the scenes, who she's getting on with (and who she's not), what her songs are really about, and what skeletons she may have in her closet. From secret marriages and public relations schemes to stolen songs and the Illuminati, here are 12 rumors about Taylor Swift that we simply couldn't ignore.