Gayle King Proves She's In Her Burn It Down Era & Clocks CBS For Toxic Culture

Rumors that Gayle King may be leaving CBS News did the rounds for much of 2025, but she's made it clear that if she does, it won't be because she wants to. In a December appearance on "Sherri," King confirmed that there was something going on behind the scenes, but also made a point of noting that she wasn't interested in getting involved. Talk about tea! Asked about the rumors of shifts and rifts within CBS News, King didn't deny that there was chatter about her possible exit. "I saw those rumors," she said. Granted, the beloved TV icon added that she didn't necessarily know how much truth there was to the scuttlebutt, since what she'd heard at the network itself wasn't linking up with what had been reported.

Either way, King nonetheless alluded to there being some toxicity going on — something that many have wondered about since John Dickerson's CBS News exit in October 2025. Pundits understandably saw the shock move as being a direct result of the news network's controversial settlement with President Donald Trump. King didn't elaborate on that, though, acknowledging to host Sherri Sheppard only that "There is some drama." Way to call it out while keeping things classy, which is just what we'd expect from Oprah's BFF.

Like we said, King made it clear that she was keeping her head down. "I'm going to stay out of that. I'm just going to continue to do my job [...] And stay out of it," she stated firmly. The media personality also pointed out that, at least from what she'd heard, she wasn't on the chopping block herself. "I like the job, I'm told they like me," King quipped.