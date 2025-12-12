Gayle King Proves She's In Her Burn It Down Era & Clocks CBS For Toxic Culture
Rumors that Gayle King may be leaving CBS News did the rounds for much of 2025, but she's made it clear that if she does, it won't be because she wants to. In a December appearance on "Sherri," King confirmed that there was something going on behind the scenes, but also made a point of noting that she wasn't interested in getting involved. Talk about tea! Asked about the rumors of shifts and rifts within CBS News, King didn't deny that there was chatter about her possible exit. "I saw those rumors," she said. Granted, the beloved TV icon added that she didn't necessarily know how much truth there was to the scuttlebutt, since what she'd heard at the network itself wasn't linking up with what had been reported.
Either way, King nonetheless alluded to there being some toxicity going on — something that many have wondered about since John Dickerson's CBS News exit in October 2025. Pundits understandably saw the shock move as being a direct result of the news network's controversial settlement with President Donald Trump. King didn't elaborate on that, though, acknowledging to host Sherri Sheppard only that "There is some drama." Way to call it out while keeping things classy, which is just what we'd expect from Oprah's BFF.
Like we said, King made it clear that she was keeping her head down. "I'm going to stay out of that. I'm just going to continue to do my job [...] And stay out of it," she stated firmly. The media personality also pointed out that, at least from what she'd heard, she wasn't on the chopping block herself. "I like the job, I'm told they like me," King quipped.
Gayle King will be just fine with or without CBS
Given the growing speculation, it would make sense if Gayle King was considering her options, workplace-wise. However, asked about it directly on "Sherri," she emphasized that that couldn't be further from the truth. "I don't go in hypotheticals [...] I don't think like that," King clarified. Likewise, the beloved TV personality also hinted that even if she was given the axe after King spent more than 10 years at CBS, she'd be able to see the positives in that, too. "I also believe everything works out the way it's supposed to," she reasoned, prompting applause from the audience. Of course, King already has another gig, should things not work out at the network.
She works for her bestie Oprah Winfrey, serving as Oprah Daily's editor at large. Speaking to HBR about the position, in November 2025, King shared that it was effectively her "backup plan," even if she hadn't intended for it to be at first. "I wouldn't mind having only one job," she shrugged. However, the esteemed broadcast journalist was quick to add, "I like having these two, so I figured out a way to do both." It also doesn't hurt that King has made a point of noting that she's happy to connect with reporters from other outlets, even if on paper, the very idea seems far-fetched.
Such was the case when King was seated next to Fox News' Jesse Watters on a flight and shared a surprisingly chummy Instagram post about it. Many of her fans were less than thrilled, though some did laud her for being friendly despite their obvious differences. A signal that she'd be comfortable to work anywhere? Maybe, but no matter what happens, King will be just fine.