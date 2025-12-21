10 Rumors About Sasha Obama

Growing up as the child of a celebrity or a celebrity couple can be extremely difficult. Comparisons to famous parents come in an unending stream, whether that's from the media or the public at large, and they can be incredibly unfair. What's more, any perceived misstep can fall under the proverbial microscope on a national or worldwide scale, making life's inevitable transitions (or transgressions) particularly perilous. One can only wonder what it was like for Michael Jordan's sons to pursue their own hoop dreams or for Blue Ivy to take to the stage for the first time. However, Sasha and Malia Obama may just take the cake.

Not only were their parents known on every continent, but their father, former President Barack Obama, held the most powerful political office in the entire world for eight years and was the first Black person to do so. The post-White House transformation of the Obama family remains fascinating to the general public. As such, the sisters have been scrutinized to a degree that would be difficult for the average person to understand. Meanwhile, for every harsh comment that emerges about things that they've actually done, there are rumors, innuendos, and false news reports that are taken as fact by less discerning audiences. With that in mind, here are 12 rumors about Sasha, the Obamas' younger daughter, that have made waves in the press and on social media.