Pete Hegseth's Hair Is Now So Gray & Frozen He's Giving Jack Frost Vibes

Are those gray hairs or wisdom leaks?! On November 25, 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth turned up at the White House Thanksgiving Turkey Pardon event in the Rose Garden sporting a head of hair so stiff and gray it was giving Jack Frost vibes. No, really. While hamming it up with his seatmate, Attorney General Pam Bondi (whose own brassy dry hair wasn't much better), his noticeably silvering mane stood out like a sore thumb, glistening in the sun and bristling against the wind, much like all of the red flags in his relationship history, including his third marriage to Jennifer Rauchet. And, something tells us his eagle-eyed, third-times-the-charm bride was waiting in the wings somewhere, keeping close watch on every gray hair on her famously philandering hubby's head — but that's neither here nor there (you can read more about all the messy rumors circling about Hegseth's marriage here).

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Don't just take our word for it. Plenty within the social media world were up in arms about the Secretary of War's seriously frosted locks, too. "It hasn't taken very long for Pete Hegseth to develop a healthy head of gray hair," one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Omg! I just got it! Pete Hegseth looks just like Sonic the Hedgehog. Right down to the hair!! It's uncanny!" to which another user replied, "So do we call this maniac Pete Hedgehog?" Well played, people of the internet. Well played.