Ivana Trump Changed Forever After Marrying Donald

In the same year that they tied the knot, Ivana and Donald Trump became first-time parents with the birth of Donald Jr. in December 1977. They continued adding to their family unit in 1981 with daughter, Ivanka, before completing it three years later with the arrival of Eric. But it's fair to say the power couple didn't exactly share parenting responsibilities equally.

Speaking to Page Six in 2016, Ivana revealed that — although her ex-husband undoubtedly loved their offspring — he wasn't the most involved dad. "He does not know how to make small talk and he certainly was not going to say, 'Oh, choo, choo, choo, choo. How cute we are today. Let's go to the park in the stroller.' No," Ivana shared, adding, "That was not his kind of thing." In fact, the Czech-American claimed that the future POTUS didn't start communicating with their kids properly until they were old enough to talk about business.

Ivana prided herself on being a committed full-time mom, which is why one particular insult bandied about during her and Donald's divorce proceedings hit her hard. At one point, the latter accused her of being a bad mother, insisting that he take full custody of their eldest child. But after Ivana called her ex-husband's bluff, Donald Jr. ended up back with his mother. "I knew Donald would not know what to do with him," she said. "It was hurtful, but I could not be intimidated."